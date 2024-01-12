Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 12, 2024
10 Calcium rich food items
Dive into a creamy bowl of Greek yogurt, a calcium powerhouse that not only supports bone health but also provides a protein-packed breakfast or snack option
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Elevate your salads and smoothies with nutrient-rich kale, a leafy green that boasts high calcium content along with a host of other vitamins and minerals
Kale
Image: Pexels
Embrace the ocean's bounty with calcium-rich sardines, packed with omega-3 fatty acids for a heart-healthy addition to your diet
Sardines
Image: Pexels
Crunch on almonds, a convenient and tasty source of calcium that also delivers a dose of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants
Almonds
Image: Pexels
Introduce tofu into your meals for a versatile and plant-based calcium option, perfect for absorbing the flavors of your favorite dishes
Image: Pexels
Tofu
Enjoy a classic glass of milk, a timeless calcium source that also provides essential nutrients like vitamin D, promoting overall bone health
Milk
Image: Pexels
Delight your taste buds with a variety of cheeses, from cheddar to mozzarella, offering not only a calcium boost but also a savory addition to countless dishes
Cheese
Image: Pexels
Snack on oranges, not just for their vitamin C but also for their surprising calcium content, contributing to a well-rounded and refreshing diet
Oranges
Image: Pexels
Chia Seeds
Image: Pexels
Boost your calcium intake with the tiny yet mighty chia seeds, known for their impressive nutrient profile, including fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants
Enhance your plate with vibrant green broccoli, a cruciferous vegetable rich in calcium and other vital nutrients, adding a nutritional punch to your meals
Broccoli
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.