Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

10 Cancer Celebrities ft Bollywood

The RRKPK star celebrates his birthday on July 6. He is extremely outgoing and also devoted and caring to his family which makes him an ideal exemplar of the Cancer zodiac

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Born on June 26, the Ishaqzaade star is fun and outgoing at the same time unpredictable and self-contained which makes him an ideal Cancerian

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

July 16 is the day that Katrina Kaif was born. The Tiger 3 actress is a true Cancerian. She is reserved for the outside world yet shows warmth and devotion to her family

Born on July 18, this Global phenomenon is known to be outspoken and intuitive in every interview which is a prominent Cancer trait

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra's  Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah

Image: Naseeruddin Shah's  Instagram

The acting legend celebrates his birthday on July 20. He depicts immense versatility in his every performance which comes from a lot of creativity also showcases a straightforward personality making him a true Cancerian

July 18 is the date the Badhaai Do star rings on her birthday. She is humble and caring yet has a preserved and spontaneous side which perfectly reflects her Cancer traits

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's  Instagram

Born on June 27, this late singer’s creativity comes from a Cancer trait that brought a huge diverse change in Indian music 

Rahul Dev Barman

Image:  Asha Bhosle's  Instagram

Born on July 10, with this actor's temperamental nature, he can be easily determined as Cancerian

Alok Nath

Image: Alok Nath's Instagram

Evelyn Sharma celebrates her birthday on July 12. This actor’s modest and outspoken nature makes her a true Cancerian 

Evelyn Sharma

Image: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram

Malik who rings his birthday on July 22 has a generous and caring side that reflects his Cancer traits

Armaan Malik 

Image: Pexels

