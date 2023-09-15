10 Cancer Celebrities ft Bollywood

The RRKPK star celebrates his birthday on July 6. He is extremely outgoing and also devoted and caring to his family which makes him an ideal exemplar of the Cancer zodiac
Ranveer Singh
Born on June 26, the Ishaqzaade star is fun and outgoing at the same time unpredictable and self-contained which makes him an ideal Cancerian
Arjun Kapoor
Katrina Kaif
July 16 is the day that Katrina Kaif was born. The Tiger 3 actress is a true Cancerian. She is reserved for the outside world yet shows warmth and devotion to her family
Born on July 18, this Global phenomenon is known to be outspoken and intuitive in every interview which is a prominent Cancer trait
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Naseeruddin Shah
The acting legend celebrates his birthday on July 20. He depicts immense versatility in his every performance which comes from a lot of creativity also showcases a straightforward personality making him a true Cancerian
July 18 is the date the Badhaai Do star rings on her birthday. She is humble and caring yet has a preserved and spontaneous side which perfectly reflects her Cancer traits
Bhumi Pednekar
Born on June 27, this late singer’s creativity comes from a Cancer trait that brought a huge diverse change in Indian music
Rahul Dev Barman
Born on July 10, with this actor's temperamental nature, he can be easily determined as Cancerian
Alok Nath
Evelyn Sharma celebrates her birthday on July 12. This actor’s modest and outspoken nature makes her a true Cancerian
Evelyn Sharma
Malik who rings his birthday on July 22 has a generous and caring side that reflects his Cancer traits