Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

10 Cancer Celebrities: Ft Hollywood 

26 June: This Side by Side singer's loyalty to her family and charitable works showcases enormous empathy in her personality, which makes her a true Cancerian 

Ariana Grande 

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

22 July: The Only Murders in The Building star always shows a caring and emotional side yet has proven a lot of versatility in her career which showcases the Cancerian side

Selena Gomez 

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Image: Kholé Kardashian's Instagram 

27 June: This Good American mogul is known for always keeping up with her emotions and also has her highly intuitive and devoted side which can be easily determined as a Cancerian

10 July: The Modern Family star is known to be very moody and self-contained yet can be active and fun, her Cancerian traits are quite evident 

Sofía Vergara

Image: Sofía Vergara's Instagram 

Margot Robbie

Image: Getty

2 July: This Barbie star shows her versatility in every performance but in her real life she is little reserved thus she is an ideal Cancerian 

2 July: This Mean Girls star is outgoing and intuitive, making her a true Cancerian

Lindsay Lohan

Image: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram

9 July: The Forrest Gump actor always showcases his Cancerian traits by being unhesitantly vocal and also caring and loyal to his family


Image: Tom Hanks Instagram

Tom Hanks

3 July: This prominent action star can be unpredictable and spontaneous yet caring and emotional reflecting his Cancerian side 

Tom Cruise 

Image: Tom Cruise's Instagram

22 June: Known as the Best Actress of Her Generation her warm and extroverted nature makes her an ideal Cancerian 

Meryl Streep

Image: Getty

June 21: The Guardians of the Galaxy star has an impulsive and active nature which truly defines him as a Cancerian

Chris Pratt

Image:  Chris Pratt's Instagram

