SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
10 Cancer Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
26 June: This Side by Side singer's loyalty to her family and charitable works showcases enormous empathy in her personality, which makes her a true Cancerian
Ariana Grande
Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram
22 July: The Only Murders in The Building star always shows a caring and emotional side yet has proven a lot of versatility in her career which showcases the Cancerian side
Selena Gomez
Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Image: Kholé Kardashian's Instagram
27 June: This Good American mogul is known for always keeping up with her emotions and also has her highly intuitive and devoted side which can be easily determined as a Cancerian
10 July: The Modern Family star is known to be very moody and self-contained yet can be active and fun, her Cancerian traits are quite evident
Sofía Vergara
Image: Sofía Vergara's Instagram
Margot Robbie
Image: Getty
2 July: This Barbie star shows her versatility in every performance but in her real life she is little reserved thus she is an ideal Cancerian
2 July: This Mean Girls star is outgoing and intuitive, making her a true Cancerian
Lindsay Lohan
Image: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram
9 July: The Forrest Gump actor always showcases his Cancerian traits by being unhesitantly vocal and also caring and loyal to his family
Image: Tom Hanks Instagram
Tom Hanks
3 July: This prominent action star can be unpredictable and spontaneous yet caring and emotional reflecting his Cancerian side
Tom Cruise
Image: Tom Cruise's Instagram
22 June: Known as the Best Actress of Her Generation her warm and extroverted nature makes her an ideal Cancerian
Meryl Streep
Image: Getty
June 21: The Guardians of the Galaxy star has an impulsive and active nature which truly defines him as a Cancerian
Chris Pratt
Image: Chris Pratt's Instagram
