Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

10 Capricorn Celebrities: Ft Bollywood 

The Bhai of Bollywood who celebrates his birthday on December 27 is witty and generous in addition to being super supportive towards  his acquaintances making him an ideal Capricornian

[Image Source: Salman Khan's Instagram

Salman Khan

Born on January 5, this Bollywood diva always comes across as calm and composed adding to a compassionate nature, all of these Capricorn traits are quite noticeable

Deepika Padukone

Image Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Twinkle Khanna

Image Source: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

This former actress who cuts her birthday cake on December 29 is known for her wit and intellect making her a true Capricorn

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star blows candles on January 9.  He is subtle and humble yet passionate and witty perfectly reflecting his Capricorn traits

Farhan Akhtar

Image Source: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Vidya Balan

Image Source: Vidya Balan's  Instagram

Born January 1, this Parineeta star's intellect and warm nature render her a true Capricorn 

The Razz star who celebrates her birthday on January 7 is immensely vocal and courageous yet super generous and devoted to her family, perfectly reflecting her Capricorn side

Bipasha Basu

Image Source: Bipasha Basu's  Instagram

Born on January 10, The Greek god of Bollywood is known for his disciplined and down-to-earth personality which are common Capricorn traits 

Hrithik Roshan

Image Source: Hrithik Roshan's  Instagram

This prominent choreographer and director who celebrates her birthday on January 9 is known for her humorous and restraint nature perfectly reflecting her Capricorn traits

Image Source: Farah Khan's Instagram

Farah Khan

Born on January 6, this late actor was compassionate and modest at the same extremely witty and disciplined which defines him as an ideal Capricorn

Irrfan Khan

Image Source: Irrfan Khan's Instagram

The Shershaah star celebrates his birthday on 16 January. He is calm and composed yet has a passionate and ambitious zeal which makes his Capricorn traits quite evident

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

