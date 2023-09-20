Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
10 Capricorn Celebrities: Ft Bollywood
The Bhai of Bollywood who celebrates his birthday on December 27 is witty and generous in addition to being super supportive towards his acquaintances making him an ideal Capricornian
[Image Source: Salman Khan's Instagram
Salman Khan
Born on January 5, this Bollywood diva always comes across as calm and composed adding to a compassionate nature, all of these Capricorn traits are quite noticeable
Deepika Padukone
Image Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Image Source: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
This former actress who cuts her birthday cake on December 29 is known for her wit and intellect making her a true Capricorn
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star blows candles on January 9. He is subtle and humble yet passionate and witty perfectly reflecting his Capricorn traits
Farhan Akhtar
Image Source: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Vidya Balan
Image Source: Vidya Balan's Instagram
Born January 1, this Parineeta star's intellect and warm nature render her a true Capricorn
The Razz star who celebrates her birthday on January 7 is immensely vocal and courageous yet super generous and devoted to her family, perfectly reflecting her Capricorn side
Bipasha Basu
Image Source: Bipasha Basu's Instagram
Born on January 10, The Greek god of Bollywood is known for his disciplined and down-to-earth personality which are common Capricorn traits
Hrithik Roshan
Image Source: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
This prominent choreographer and director who celebrates her birthday on January 9 is known for her humorous and restraint nature perfectly reflecting her Capricorn traits
Image Source: Farah Khan's Instagram
Farah Khan
Born on January 6, this late actor was compassionate and modest at the same extremely witty and disciplined which defines him as an ideal Capricorn
Irrfan Khan
Image Source: Irrfan Khan's Instagram
The Shershaah star celebrates his birthday on 16 January. He is calm and composed yet has a passionate and ambitious zeal which makes his Capricorn traits quite evident
Sidharth Malhotra
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
