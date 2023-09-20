Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

10 Capricorn Celebrities: Ft Hollywood 

Born on 5 January, The Star is Born star is known for his wit and discipline at the same time unhesitantly fulfil his responsibilities which makes  him a true Capricorn 

Image: Irina Shyak's Instagram

Bradley Cooper

Nina Dobrev

Image: Nina Dobrev's Instagram

This Vampire Diaries star who celebrates her birthday on January 9 shows her generous and calm side wherever she goes which defines her as an ideal Capricorn 

Born on February 18, this TV host is famous for her humorous and courageous nature yet has an impulsive and aggressive side. Her Capricorn traits are quite visible 

Ellen DeGeneres

Image: Ellen DeGeneres's Instagram

Meghan Trainor

Image: Meghan Trainor's Instagram]

The Untouchable singer who blows candles on December 22 is calm and contented at the same time extremely witty and reliable making her a true Capricorn 

The Dune star got the slice of birthday cake on December 27. His sarcastic yet calm and modest nature is undoubtedly a Capricorn trait

Timothée Chalamet

Image: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram

Born on December 26, from this Game of Thrones star's witty and preserved personality helps to determine his Capricorn traits

Kit Harington 

Image: Getty

The King of Rock n Roll who was born on January 8 was modest and restrained yet showed a materialistic and impulsive side which showcased  his Capricorn side

Image: Getty

Elvis Presley

The American Spinner star who blows candles on 28 December is hasty yet modest and private, making her a true Capricorn

Sienna Miller

Image: Sienna Miller's Instagram

The All of Me singer celebrates his birthday on December 28. His Capricorn traits are evident from his kind and calm nature 

John Legend

Image: John Legend's Instagram

Born on 19 January, the 9 to 5 singer's amusing and ambitious nature perfectly showcases her Capricorn traits

Dolly Parton

Image: Dolly Parton's Instagram

