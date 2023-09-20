Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
10 Capricorn Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
Born on 5 January, The Star is Born star is known for his wit and discipline at the same time unhesitantly fulfil his responsibilities which makes him a true Capricorn
Image: Irina Shyak's Instagram
Bradley Cooper
Nina Dobrev
Image: Nina Dobrev's Instagram
This Vampire Diaries star who celebrates her birthday on January 9 shows her generous and calm side wherever she goes which defines her as an ideal Capricorn
Born on February 18, this TV host is famous for her humorous and courageous nature yet has an impulsive and aggressive side. Her Capricorn traits are quite visible
Ellen DeGeneres
Image: Ellen DeGeneres's Instagram
Meghan Trainor
Image: Meghan Trainor's Instagram]
The Untouchable singer who blows candles on December 22 is calm and contented at the same time extremely witty and reliable making her a true Capricorn
The Dune star got the slice of birthday cake on December 27. His sarcastic yet calm and modest nature is undoubtedly a Capricorn trait
Timothée Chalamet
Image: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram
Born on December 26, from this Game of Thrones star's witty and preserved personality helps to determine his Capricorn traits
Kit Harington
Image: Getty
The King of Rock n Roll who was born on January 8 was modest and restrained yet showed a materialistic and impulsive side which showcased his Capricorn side
Image: Getty
Elvis Presley
The American Spinner star who blows candles on 28 December is hasty yet modest and private, making her a true Capricorn
Sienna Miller
Image: Sienna Miller's Instagram
The All of Me singer celebrates his birthday on December 28. His Capricorn traits are evident from his kind and calm nature
John Legend
Image: John Legend's Instagram
Born on 19 January, the 9 to 5 singer's amusing and ambitious nature perfectly showcases her Capricorn traits
Dolly Parton
Image: Dolly Parton's Instagram
