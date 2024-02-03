Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 carbohydrate-rich foods

Start your day with a bowl of oats, a complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy. Loaded with fiber, oats help maintain blood sugar levels and promote digestive health

Oats

image: Pexels

Bursting with nutrients, sweet potatoes are a delicious and nutritious carbohydrate option. They are rich in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins, offering sustained energy and supporting overall health

Sweet Potatoes

image: Pexels

As a complete protein source with complex carbohydrates, quinoa is an excellent grain alternative. It provides a balanced mix of macronutrients, making it a staple for those seeking sustained energy and nutritional value

Quinoa

image: Pexels

Portable and packed with natural sugars, bananas are a quick and convenient source of carbohydrates. They also contain potassium and vitamins, making them an ideal snack for replenishing energy levels

Bananas

image: Pexels

Swap white rice for its healthier counterpart – brown rice. With more fiber, vitamins, and minerals, brown rice offers a sustained release of energy, supporting your nutritional needs

Brown Rice

image: Pexels

Millet is a nutritious whole grain that offers complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential minerals. It provides a gluten-free alternative for those seeking diverse grain options

Millet

image: Pexels

Also known as rajma, is a nutritious and versatile legume that provides complex carbohydrates, offering a sustained release of energy and contributing to overall dietary fiber

Kidney Beans 

image: Pexels

While relatively low in calories, berries like blueberries and strawberries offer natural sugars and fiber. They make for a sweet and nutritious addition to your diet, contributing to overall carbohydrate intake

Berries

image: Pexels

Opt for whole wheat pasta to boost your carbohydrate intake with added fiber and nutrients. It serves as a satisfying and energy-packed base for various pasta dishes

Pasta (Whole Wheat)

image: Pexels

A versatile legume with a rich nutritional profile provides complex carbohydrates. Chickpeas offer sustained energy and are a suitable choice for a balanced diet

Chickpeas

image: Pexels

