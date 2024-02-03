Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 carbohydrate-rich foods
Start your day with a bowl of oats, a complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy. Loaded with fiber, oats help maintain blood sugar levels and promote digestive health
Oats
Bursting with nutrients, sweet potatoes are a delicious and nutritious carbohydrate option. They are rich in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins, offering sustained energy and supporting overall health
Sweet Potatoes
As a complete protein source with complex carbohydrates, quinoa is an excellent grain alternative. It provides a balanced mix of macronutrients, making it a staple for those seeking sustained energy and nutritional value
Quinoa
Portable and packed with natural sugars, bananas are a quick and convenient source of carbohydrates. They also contain potassium and vitamins, making them an ideal snack for replenishing energy levels
Bananas
Swap white rice for its healthier counterpart – brown rice. With more fiber, vitamins, and minerals, brown rice offers a sustained release of energy, supporting your nutritional needs
Brown Rice
Millet is a nutritious whole grain that offers complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential minerals. It provides a gluten-free alternative for those seeking diverse grain options
Millet
Also known as rajma, is a nutritious and versatile legume that provides complex carbohydrates, offering a sustained release of energy and contributing to overall dietary fiber
Kidney Beans
While relatively low in calories, berries like blueberries and strawberries offer natural sugars and fiber. They make for a sweet and nutritious addition to your diet, contributing to overall carbohydrate intake
Berries
Opt for whole wheat pasta to boost your carbohydrate intake with added fiber and nutrients. It serves as a satisfying and energy-packed base for various pasta dishes
Pasta (Whole Wheat)
A versatile legume with a rich nutritional profile provides complex carbohydrates. Chickpeas offer sustained energy and are a suitable choice for a balanced diet
Chickpeas
