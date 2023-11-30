Heading 3

10 cauliflower recipes to try 

A classic comfort dish, Aloo Gobi combines cauliflower and potatoes in a spiced tomato-based curry. This flavorful medley is a staple in many Indian households and is often served with chapati or paratha

Aloo Gobi

Get your snack game on point with these spicy and crispy buffalo cauliflower bites. They're perfect for game nights or as a tasty appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Savor the rich flavors of North India with Gobi Masala. Cauliflower florets are simmered in a tomato-based curry sauce infused with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala

Gobi Masala

Create a delicious vegetarian taco filling by roasting cauliflower with taco spices. Top with your favorite salsa, guacamole, and a squeeze of lime

Cauliflower Tacos

Indulge in the fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors with Gobi Manchurian. Crispy cauliflower fritters are tossed in a tangy and spicy Manchurian sauce, creating a delicious appetizer or side dish

Gobi Manchurian   

Blend cauliflower and leeks into a velvety soup, seasoned with thyme and a touch of cream for a comforting bowl of warmth

Cauliflower and Leek Soup

Spice up your flatbread game with Cauliflower Paratha. Grated cauliflower is mixed with herbs and spices, stuffed into whole wheat dough, and then cooked to perfection on a griddle   

Gobi Paratha

Lighten up your pasta night by making a velvety Alfredo sauce using pureed cauliflower. Toss it with your favorite pasta for a guilt-free indulgence

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta

Roast cauliflower florets with garlic and parmesan for a savory and cheesy side dish that's simple to prepare yet bursting with flavor

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower

Transform your pizza night with a low-carb, gluten-free crust made from cauliflower. Top it with your favorite ingredients for a guilt-free indulgence

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

