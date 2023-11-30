Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
NOVEMBER 30, 2023
10 cauliflower recipes to try
A classic comfort dish, Aloo Gobi combines cauliflower and potatoes in a spiced tomato-based curry. This flavorful medley is a staple in many Indian households and is often served with chapati or paratha
Aloo Gobi
Get your snack game on point with these spicy and crispy buffalo cauliflower bites. They're perfect for game nights or as a tasty appetizer
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Savor the rich flavors of North India with Gobi Masala. Cauliflower florets are simmered in a tomato-based curry sauce infused with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala
Gobi Masala
Create a delicious vegetarian taco filling by roasting cauliflower with taco spices. Top with your favorite salsa, guacamole, and a squeeze of lime
Cauliflower Tacos
Indulge in the fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors with Gobi Manchurian. Crispy cauliflower fritters are tossed in a tangy and spicy Manchurian sauce, creating a delicious appetizer or side dish
Gobi Manchurian
Blend cauliflower and leeks into a velvety soup, seasoned with thyme and a touch of cream for a comforting bowl of warmth
Cauliflower and Leek Soup
Spice up your flatbread game with Cauliflower Paratha. Grated cauliflower is mixed with herbs and spices, stuffed into whole wheat dough, and then cooked to perfection on a griddle
Gobi Paratha
Lighten up your pasta night by making a velvety Alfredo sauce using pureed cauliflower. Toss it with your favorite pasta for a guilt-free indulgence
Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta
Roast cauliflower florets with garlic and parmesan for a savory and cheesy side dish that's simple to prepare yet bursting with flavor
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower
Transform your pizza night with a low-carb, gluten-free crust made from cauliflower. Top it with your favorite ingredients for a guilt-free indulgence
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
