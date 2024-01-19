Heading 3

10 cheap places to travel in US

Unearth the cultural and natural wonders of Tucson without breaking the bank. Hike in Saguaro National Park, explore the historic Barrio Viejo district and savor budget-friendly Mexican cuisine

Tucson, Arizona

Dive into the artsy and historic ambiance of Santa Fe, where the free-to-explore Plaza, unique adobe architecture, and affordable southwestern cuisine make it an enchanting and budget-friendly destination

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Experience southern hospitality in Louisville while strolling through the historic neighborhoods, visiting the Louisville Waterfront Park, and savoring the city's renowned bourbon scene on a budget

Louisville, Kentucky

Uncover the cultural richness of San Antonio along the River Walk, explore the historic Alamo for free, and indulge in affordable Tex-Mex flavors that make this city a budget-friendly delight

San Antonio, Texas

Immerse yourself in the music and history of Memphis with visits to Beale Street, the National Civil Rights Museum, and budget-friendly barbecues that capture the essence of this vibrant city

Memphis, Tennessee

Embrace the artsy vibes of Kansas City without emptying your wallet. Explore the free-admission Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and savor the city's famous barbecue at affordable local joints

Kansas City, Missouri

Discover the quirky charm of Portland on a budget, exploring the city's parks, iconic Powell's City of Books, and indulging in affordable culinary delights from its renowned food scene

Portland, Oregon

Experience the warmth of Oklahoma City without breaking the bank. Visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial, stroll along the Bricktown Canal, and enjoy budget-friendly entertainment options

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Dive into the revitalized spirit of Cleveland, explore the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, enjoy the scenic Edgewater Park, and relish affordable eats in this city on the rise

Cleveland, Ohio

Explore the historic Old Town, ride the Sandia Peak Tramway for stunning views, and savor budget-friendly southwestern cuisine

Albuquerque, New Mexico

