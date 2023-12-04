Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

travel 

December 04, 2023

10 cheapest places in India 

Discover the spiritual and adventure hub of Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayan foothills. From yoga retreats to river rafting, it offers budget-friendly experiences against a stunning backdrop

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world. Explore ancient temples, wander through narrow alleys, and witness the spiritual rituals along the Ganges, all on a budget

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Experience the vibrant beaches and lively culture of Goa without breaking the bank. Opt for budget accommodations, savor local street food, and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere that this coastal paradise offers

Goa

Step into the surreal landscape of Hampi, dotted with ancient ruins and temples. This UNESCO World Heritage Site welcomes budget travelers with affordable guesthouses and a unique historical ambiance

Hampi, Karnataka 

Discover the iconic city of Agra, home to the majestic Taj Mahal. While the Taj Mahal itself may have an entry fee, the city offers budget accommodations, vibrant markets, and a chance to explore other historical gems like Agra Fort

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Retreat to the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty, with its pleasant climate and scenic beauty. Affordable hotels, botanical gardens, and a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway offer a delightful budget escape

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Unwind in the French-infused charm of Pondicherry. Budget travelers can enjoy the picturesque streets, relax on the beaches, and indulge in the unique blend of Indian and French cultures

Pondicherry

Head to the tea plantations of Darjeeling, surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas. Budget accommodations, scenic views, and the opportunity to witness tea processing make this a pocket-friendly escape

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Experience the vibrant colors of Rajasthan in the budget-friendly town of Pushkar. Known for its sacred lake and annual camel fair, this destination offers an authentic Indian experience without straining your wallet

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Escape to the serene beaches of Gokarna, offering a laid-back atmosphere and budget-friendly accommodations. Enjoy the pristine coastline, trek to secluded beaches, and experience the tranquility of this coastal haven

Gokarna, Karnataka

