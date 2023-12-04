Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
December 04, 2023
10 cheapest places in India
Discover the spiritual and adventure hub of Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayan foothills. From yoga retreats to river rafting, it offers budget-friendly experiences against a stunning backdrop
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world. Explore ancient temples, wander through narrow alleys, and witness the spiritual rituals along the Ganges, all on a budget
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the vibrant beaches and lively culture of Goa without breaking the bank. Opt for budget accommodations, savor local street food, and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere that this coastal paradise offers
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Step into the surreal landscape of Hampi, dotted with ancient ruins and temples. This UNESCO World Heritage Site welcomes budget travelers with affordable guesthouses and a unique historical ambiance
Hampi, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the iconic city of Agra, home to the majestic Taj Mahal. While the Taj Mahal itself may have an entry fee, the city offers budget accommodations, vibrant markets, and a chance to explore other historical gems like Agra Fort
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Retreat to the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty, with its pleasant climate and scenic beauty. Affordable hotels, botanical gardens, and a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway offer a delightful budget escape
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Unwind in the French-infused charm of Pondicherry. Budget travelers can enjoy the picturesque streets, relax on the beaches, and indulge in the unique blend of Indian and French cultures
Pondicherry
Image Source: Pexels
Head to the tea plantations of Darjeeling, surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas. Budget accommodations, scenic views, and the opportunity to witness tea processing make this a pocket-friendly escape
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the vibrant colors of Rajasthan in the budget-friendly town of Pushkar. Known for its sacred lake and annual camel fair, this destination offers an authentic Indian experience without straining your wallet
Pushkar, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Escape to the serene beaches of Gokarna, offering a laid-back atmosphere and budget-friendly accommodations. Enjoy the pristine coastline, trek to secluded beaches, and experience the tranquility of this coastal haven
Gokarna, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.