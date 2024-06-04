Heading 3

june 04, 2024

10 Chic Wedding Guest Hairstyles

Chic and timeless, an elegant updo works well for both formal and semi-formal weddings. Add delicate accessories for extra glamor

Elegant Updo

Image Source: Freepik

Soft, loose curls give a romantic and effortless look, perfect for outdoor or rustic weddings

Loose Curls

Image Source: Freepik

A sleek, high ponytail is modern and sophisticated, ideal for contemporary wedding themes

Sleek Ponytail

Image Source: Freepik

Combine elegance with bohemian vibes using a braided crown. It's stylish and keeps hair neatly in place

Braided Crown

Image Source: Freepik

Blend the best of both worlds with a half-up, half-down style. Add some waves for a touch of whimsy

Image Source: Freepik

Half-Up, Half-Down

Side-swept waves are classic and flattering for most face shapes, great for both short and long-hair

Side-Swept Waves

Image Source: Freepik

A low chignon is understated and elegant. Ideal for sophisticated evening weddings

Low Chignon

Image Source: Freepik

Enhance any hairstyle with floral accents. Fresh flowers add a natural and festive touch

Floral Accents

Image Source: Freepik

Vintage Hollywood Waves

Image Source: Freepik

Channel old Hollywood glamor with structured, vintage waves. It’s perfect for a black-tie wedding

A messy bun is casual yet chic. It's versatile enough for day or night weddings

Messy Bun

Image Source: Freepik

