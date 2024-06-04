Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 04, 2024
10 Chic Wedding Guest Hairstyles
Chic and timeless, an elegant updo works well for both formal and semi-formal weddings. Add delicate accessories for extra glamor
Elegant Updo
Image Source: Freepik
Soft, loose curls give a romantic and effortless look, perfect for outdoor or rustic weddings
Loose Curls
Image Source: Freepik
A sleek, high ponytail is modern and sophisticated, ideal for contemporary wedding themes
Sleek Ponytail
Image Source: Freepik
Combine elegance with bohemian vibes using a braided crown. It's stylish and keeps hair neatly in place
Braided Crown
Image Source: Freepik
Blend the best of both worlds with a half-up, half-down style. Add some waves for a touch of whimsy
Image Source: Freepik
Half-Up, Half-Down
Side-swept waves are classic and flattering for most face shapes, great for both short and long-hair
Side-Swept Waves
Image Source: Freepik
A low chignon is understated and elegant. Ideal for sophisticated evening weddings
Low Chignon
Image Source: Freepik
Enhance any hairstyle with floral accents. Fresh flowers add a natural and festive touch
Floral Accents
Image Source: Freepik
Vintage Hollywood Waves
Image Source: Freepik
Channel old Hollywood glamor with structured, vintage waves. It’s perfect for a black-tie wedding
A messy bun is casual yet chic. It's versatile enough for day or night weddings
Messy Bun
Image Source: Freepik
