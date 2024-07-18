Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 18, 2024
10 Chicken Curry Varieties from Around the World
Butter Chicken, or Murgh Makhani, is a creamy, rich curry made with marinated chicken cooked in a tomato-based sauce with butter and cream
Butter Chicken (India)
Thai Green Curry, known as Gaeng Keow Wan, features tender chicken pieces simmered in a fragrant green curry paste made from green chilies, garlic, and fresh herbs, with coconut milk
Thai Green Curry (Thailand)
Japanese Curry, or Kare, is a mild and slightly sweet curry with tender chicken and vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and onions, often served over rice
Japanese Curry (Japan)
Jamaican Curry Chicken is a spicy and flavorful dish made with curry powder, allspice, and Scotch bonnet peppers, often accompanied by rice and peas
Jamaican Curry Chicken (Jamaica)
South African Chicken Curry is a hearty and aromatic dish with a blend of spices, including curry powder, turmeric, and cinnamon, often served with rice or flatbread
South African Chicken Curry (South Africa)
Malaysian Chicken Curry, or Kari Ayam, features chicken cooked in a rich coconut milk curry with a blend of spices and herbs, often served with rice or roti
Malaysian Chicken Curry (Malaysia)
Trinidadian Chicken Curry is a vibrant and flavorful dish made with curry powder, cumin, and coriander, often served with flatbread or rice
Trinidadian Chicken Curry (Trinidad and Tobago)
Filipino Chicken Curry, or Kari-Kari, combines chicken with potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers in a savory coconut milk curry sauce
Filipino Chicken Curry (Philippines)
Chicken Karahi is a spicy and aromatic curry cooked in a wok-like pan called a karahi, with tomatoes, green chilies, ginger, and garlic
Pakistani Chicken Karahi (Pakistan)
Sri Lankan Chicken Curry, or Kukul Mas Curry, features chicken simmered in a rich, spicy coconut milk-based sauce with a blend of spices and herbs
Sri Lankan Chicken Curry (Sri Lanka)
