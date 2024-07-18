Heading 3

10 Chicken Curry Varieties from Around the World

Butter Chicken, or Murgh Makhani, is a creamy, rich curry made with marinated chicken cooked in a tomato-based sauce with butter and cream

Butter Chicken (India)

Thai Green Curry, known as Gaeng Keow Wan, features tender chicken pieces simmered in a fragrant green curry paste made from green chilies, garlic, and fresh herbs, with coconut milk

 Thai Green Curry (Thailand)

Japanese Curry, or Kare, is a mild and slightly sweet curry with tender chicken and vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and onions, often served over rice

 Japanese Curry (Japan)

Jamaican Curry Chicken is a spicy and flavorful dish made with curry powder, allspice, and Scotch bonnet peppers, often accompanied by rice and peas

 Jamaican Curry Chicken (Jamaica)

South African Chicken Curry is a hearty and aromatic dish with a blend of spices, including curry powder, turmeric, and cinnamon, often served with rice or flatbread

 South African Chicken Curry (South Africa)

Malaysian Chicken Curry, or Kari Ayam, features chicken cooked in a rich coconut milk curry with a blend of spices and herbs, often served with rice or roti

 Malaysian Chicken Curry (Malaysia)

Trinidadian Chicken Curry is a vibrant and flavorful dish made with curry powder, cumin, and coriander, often served with flatbread or rice

Trinidadian Chicken Curry (Trinidad and Tobago)

Filipino Chicken Curry, or Kari-Kari, combines chicken with potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers in a savory coconut milk curry sauce

Filipino Chicken Curry (Philippines)

Chicken Karahi is a spicy and aromatic curry cooked in a wok-like pan called a karahi, with tomatoes, green chilies, ginger, and garlic

Pakistani Chicken Karahi (Pakistan)

Sri Lankan Chicken Curry, or Kukul Mas Curry, features chicken simmered in a rich, spicy coconut milk-based sauce with a blend of spices and herbs

Sri Lankan Chicken Curry (Sri Lanka)

