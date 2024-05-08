Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 08, 2024
10 Chicken Starters to try
Try this Indo-Chinese chicken dish can be either enjoyed with gravy or dry, perfect for all spice lovers
Chili Chicken
Enjoy this combination of cheese and chicken in chicken malai kebab, prepared with chicken chunks, spices, and cheese
Chicken Malai Kebab
Prepare these tiny treats known as fried chicken nuggets enjoyed with mustard sauce and potato fries
Chicken Nuggets
Indulge in this tasty dahi lasooni chicken tikka, giving out a perfect burst of garlic flavor
Dahi Lasooni chicken tikka
For all chicken lovers, this chicken popper is an easy recipe prepared in a bite-size that you can continuously munch on
Chicken Poppers
The dish prepared with marinated chicken and fried till it turns crispy, tastes best with mayonnaise
Crunchy chicken tenders
Satisfy for taste buds with spicy chicken starter- Bhuna chicken wings that are crispy outside and juicy inside
Bhuna Chicken wings
Try this Chicken Galouti Kebab- full of spicy and tangy flavors perfect to enjoy at dinner parties
Chicken Galouti Kebab
Enjoy this all-time favorite spicy, and crunchy chicken starter, perfect for a quick recipe
Chicken 65
Turkish chicken kebab
Indulge in this tasty grilled Turkish chicken kebab, ideal to serve at parties
