Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

10 Chicken Starters to try

Try this Indo-Chinese chicken dish can be either enjoyed with gravy or dry, perfect for all spice lovers

Chili Chicken

Images: freepik

Enjoy this combination of cheese and chicken in chicken malai kebab, prepared with chicken chunks, spices, and cheese

Chicken Malai Kebab

Images: freepik

Prepare these tiny treats known as fried chicken nuggets enjoyed with mustard sauce and potato fries

Chicken Nuggets

Images: freepik

Indulge in this tasty dahi lasooni chicken tikka, giving out a perfect burst of garlic flavor

Dahi Lasooni chicken tikka

Images: freepik

For all chicken lovers, this chicken popper is an easy recipe prepared in a bite-size that you can continuously munch on

Chicken Poppers

Images: freepik

The dish prepared with marinated chicken and fried till it turns crispy, tastes best with mayonnaise

Crunchy chicken tenders

Images: freepik

Satisfy for taste buds with spicy chicken starter- Bhuna chicken wings that are crispy outside and juicy inside

Images: freepik

Bhuna Chicken wings

Try this Chicken Galouti Kebab- full of spicy and tangy flavors perfect to enjoy at dinner parties

Chicken Galouti Kebab

Images: freepik

Enjoy this all-time favorite spicy, and crunchy chicken starter, perfect for a quick recipe

Chicken 65

Images: freepik

Turkish chicken kebab

Images: freepik

Indulge in this tasty grilled Turkish chicken kebab, ideal to serve at parties

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here