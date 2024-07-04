Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 Chinese Beauty Secrets to Achieve Flawless Skin

Use cooled green tea as a face rinse to reduce inflammation and tighten pores

Green Tea Rinse

Apply rice water to your skin as a toner to brighten your complexion and reduce dark spots

Rice Water Toner

Massage your face with a gua sha everyday to sculpt and tone your face while improving lymphatic drainage

Gua Sha

Add pearl powder to your skincare routine to promote cell regeneration and achieve a radiant glow

Pearl Powder

Use ginseng-infused serums or creams to boost collagen production and improve skin elasticity

Ginseng Serum

Incorporate goji berry extract into your skincare routine to provide antioxidants and even skin tone

Goji Berry Extract

Use a jade roller to massage your face, enhancing blood circulation and reducing puffiness

Jade Roller Massage

Drink red date (jujube) tea to nourish your skin from within and improve overall complexion

Red Date Tea

Herbal Facial Steam

Steam your face with a mix of herbs like chamomile and lavender to open pores and detoxify your skin

Apply camellia oil as a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and protect it from environmental damage

Camellia Oil Moisturizer

