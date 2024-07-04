Heading 3
july 04, 2024
10 Chinese Beauty Secrets to Achieve Flawless Skin
Use cooled green tea as a face rinse to reduce inflammation and tighten pores
Green Tea Rinse
Image Source: Freepik
Apply rice water to your skin as a toner to brighten your complexion and reduce dark spots
Rice Water Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Massage your face with a gua sha everyday to sculpt and tone your face while improving lymphatic drainage
Gua Sha
Image Source: Freepik
Add pearl powder to your skincare routine to promote cell regeneration and achieve a radiant glow
Pearl Powder
Image Source: Freepik
Use ginseng-infused serums or creams to boost collagen production and improve skin elasticity
Image Source: Freepik
Ginseng Serum
Incorporate goji berry extract into your skincare routine to provide antioxidants and even skin tone
Goji Berry Extract
Image Source: Freepik
Use a jade roller to massage your face, enhancing blood circulation and reducing puffiness
Jade Roller Massage
Image Source: Freepik
Drink red date (jujube) tea to nourish your skin from within and improve overall complexion
Red Date Tea
Image Source: Freepik
Herbal Facial Steam
Image Source: Freepik
Steam your face with a mix of herbs like chamomile and lavender to open pores and detoxify your skin
Apply camellia oil as a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and protect it from environmental damage
Camellia Oil Moisturizer
Image Source: Freepik
