10 Christmas destinations in India

The Christmas paradise with snow laden hills, midnight church masses and British-era cafes

Shimla

Visit the heaven on earth and experience the winter music and adventure festival 

Gulmarg

Go snowboarding in the snow capped mountains, experience snowfall and Manali Mall Road

Manali

Midnight masses in church, cathedral and after dark parties on beaches 

Goa

Serene beaches, gothic churches, crunchy cookies and Christmas markets

Pondicherry

Experience the Christmas carnival of Park Street with glittering decors and light and sound exhibitions 

Kolkata

Experience the magic of north-east with midnight masses and lightning of the century old fur tree

Shillong

Experience the snowfall, the sunrise from the Kanchenjunga and go trekking on the mountains 

Sikkim

Explore pleasant climate and the picturesque beauty of the Nilgiri hills via toy trains

Ooty

The South Indian Christmas experience with Christmas plays, bonfire on beaches and singing carols at midnight masses

Kerala

