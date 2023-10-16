Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
OCTOBER 16, 2023
10 Christmas destinations in India
The Christmas paradise with snow laden hills, midnight church masses and British-era cafes
Shimla
Image: Pexels
Visit the heaven on earth and experience the winter music and adventure festival
Gulmarg
Image: Pexels
Go snowboarding in the snow capped mountains, experience snowfall and Manali Mall Road
Manali
Image: Pexels
Midnight masses in church, cathedral and after dark parties on beaches
Goa
Image: Pexels
Serene beaches, gothic churches, crunchy cookies and Christmas markets
Pondicherry
Image: Pexels
Experience the Christmas carnival of Park Street with glittering decors and light and sound exhibitions
Kolkata
Image: Pexels
Experience the magic of north-east with midnight masses and lightning of the century old fur tree
Shillong
Image: Pexels
Experience the snowfall, the sunrise from the Kanchenjunga and go trekking on the mountains
Sikkim
Image: Pexels
Explore pleasant climate and the picturesque beauty of the Nilgiri hills via toy trains
Ooty
Image: Pexels
The South Indian Christmas experience with Christmas plays, bonfire on beaches and singing carols at midnight masses
Kerala
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.