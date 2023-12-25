Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
10 Christmas pickup lines
Can I have your number and give you a jingle later?
#1
Are you the Grinch? Because you’ve stolen my heart this Christmas
#2
Mind if we take a picture? I need to show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas
#3
This Christmas, if I give you my heart, will you promise not to give it away?
#4
Call me an ornament—because I’m hanging on your every word
#5
Did you know you and the Christmas lights have something in common? You both light up the room
#6
Santa must have really worked his magic if there’s an angel like you in our midst
#7
Do you hear what I hear? It’s the sound of sparks flying between us
#8
I just told Santa not to bother with Christmas gifts this year—because nothing can top seeing you
#9
The secret’s out. I’m crazy for you!
#10
