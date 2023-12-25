Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

10 Christmas pickup lines

Can I have your number and give you a jingle later?

#1

Are you the Grinch? Because you’ve stolen my heart this Christmas 

#2

Mind if we take a picture? I need to show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas

#3

This Christmas, if I give you my heart, will you promise not to give it away?

#4

Call me an ornament—because I’m hanging on your every word

#5

Did you know you and the Christmas lights have something in common? You both light up the room

#6

Santa must have really worked his magic if there’s an angel like you in our midst

#7

Do you hear what I hear? It’s the sound of sparks flying between us

#8

I just told Santa not to bother with Christmas gifts this year—because nothing can top seeing you

#9

The secret’s out. I’m crazy for you! 

#10

