SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

10 Classy Hairstyles for Curly Hair

This hairstyle creates a blend of sass and elegance to your natural curls

Curly bob

Image: Pexels 

This is one of the most popular hairstyles for curly hair. This style creates a divine feminine aura

Pixie

Image: Pexels 

Curly Low Ponytail

Image: Pexels 

This hairstyle is the easiest to make and is ideal for busy mornings

Bangs make curly hair look more adorable and appealing

Curly bangs 

Image: Pexels 

Brunette Shag

Image: Pexels 

This classic hairstyle gives a modern yet classy twist to the natural curls.

This hairstyle makes curly hair look adorable. Style the bangs as per your preference

Bob with Bangs

Image: Pexels 

This hairstyle gives an essence of elegance and glamour to your curly hair. You can easily get this look by dividing the upper part of your hair coiling it up into a bun and leaving the rest


Image: Pexels 

Half-updo

This cute and funky hairstyle gives a natural charm. This look is best suited for informal occasions

Twosome Bun Updo

Image: Pexels 

High ponytails make curly hair look classy and glamorous. This hairstyle goes with every outfit 

Curly High Ponytails

Image: Pexels 

This hair style is one of the simplest to make. To create this simple yet cute look part your hair to one side and set the curls with gel or hair spray 

Parted short curls

Image: Pexels 

