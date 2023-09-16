Heading 3
10 Classy Hairstyles for Curly Hair
This hairstyle creates a blend of sass and elegance to your natural curls
Curly bob
Image: Pexels
This is one of the most popular hairstyles for curly hair. This style creates a divine feminine aura
Pixie
Image: Pexels
Curly Low Ponytail
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle is the easiest to make and is ideal for busy mornings
Bangs make curly hair look more adorable and appealing
Curly bangs
Image: Pexels
Brunette Shag
Image: Pexels
This classic hairstyle gives a modern yet classy twist to the natural curls.
This hairstyle makes curly hair look adorable. Style the bangs as per your preference
Bob with Bangs
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle gives an essence of elegance and glamour to your curly hair. You can easily get this look by dividing the upper part of your hair coiling it up into a bun and leaving the rest
Image: Pexels
Half-updo
This cute and funky hairstyle gives a natural charm. This look is best suited for informal occasions
Twosome Bun Updo
Image: Pexels
High ponytails make curly hair look classy and glamorous. This hairstyle goes with every outfit
Curly High Ponytails
Image: Pexels
This hair style is one of the simplest to make. To create this simple yet cute look part your hair to one side and set the curls with gel or hair spray
Parted short curls
Image: Pexels
