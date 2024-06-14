Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 Clay Face Masks for Glowing Skin
Mix rose clay powder with water or rose water to form a paste. Apply evenly to clean skin and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water
Rose Clay Mask
Combine activated charcoal powder with aloe vera gel or witch hazel until smooth. Apply a thin layer to the face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes before washing off
Charcoal Clay Mask
Combine fuller's earth clay with rose water to create a paste. Apply evenly to clean skin and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water
Fuller's Earth and Rose Water Mask
Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool. Mix the tea with bentonite clay until smooth. Apply to the skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off
Green Tea Clay Mask
Mix bentonite clay with apple cider vinegar or water until a paste forms. Apply to the face and let it dry for 10-15 minutes before washing off with warm water
Bentonite Clay Mask
Combine kaolin clay with rose water or aloe vera juice until it forms a spreadable paste. Apply to the skin and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water
Kaolin Clay Mask
Mix aloe vera gel with fuller's earth clay until well combined. Apply a thin layer to the face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water
Aloe Vera Clay Mask
Mix sea mud with water or rose water until it forms a smooth paste. Apply evenly to the face and neck and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water
Sea Mud Clay Mask
Yogurt Clay Mask
Combine yogurt with kaolin clay and honey until a thick paste forms. Apply to clean skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water
Mix honey with bentonite clay until it forms a thick paste. Apply to the face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water
Honey Clay Mask
