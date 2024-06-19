Heading 3

JUNE 19, 2024

10 cleanest beaches in India 

Recognized for its cleanliness and clear waters, Shivrajpur Beach is perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. It's also known for its rich marine life and opportunities for activities like snorkeling and diving

SHIVRAJPUR BEACH, GUJARAT

This beach offers a tranquil escape with its clean shores and gentle waves. Ideal for sunbathing and swimming, Ghoghla Beach also provides excellent opportunities for water sports

GHOGHLA BEACH, DIU

Known for its stunning white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is often ranked among the best beaches in Asia

RADHANAGAR BEACH, ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

Famous for its historical significance as the landing spot of Vasco da Gama in 1498, Kappad Beach is a serene and clean coastal area, ideal for peaceful walks and enjoying the scenic beauty of Kerala's coastline

KAPPAD BEACH, KERALA

Located in Puri, Golden Beach is famed for its clean sand and vibrant atmosphere. It's a popular spot for both tourists and locals, offering beautiful sunrise views and a chance to explore the local culture

GOLDEN BEACH, ODISHA

This Blue Flag-certified beach is known for its well-maintained surroundings and calm waters. Eden Beach is a great destination for families, offering safe swimming zones and picturesque views

EDEN BEACH, PUDUCHERRY

Renowned for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, Minicoy Thundi is a paradise for beach lovers. The pristine white sands and coral reefs make it an excellent spot for snorkeling and diving

MINICOY THUNDI, LAKSHADWEEP

Renowned for its cleanliness and scenic beauty, Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu is a favorite among tourists. The beach is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and enjoying the vibrant local culture

KOVALAM BEACH, TAMIL NADU

With golden sands and clear waters, Rushikonda Beach is ideal for water sports like windsurfing, water skiing, and swimming

RUSHIKONDA BEACH, ANDHRA PRADESH

This clean and tranquil beach is less crowded, making it perfect for a quiet retreat. The scenic beauty of Kasargod Beach, along with its clear waters, provides a serene environment for visitors

KASARGOD BEACH, KARNATAKA

