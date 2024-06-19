Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
JUNE 19, 2024
10 cleanest beaches in India
Recognized for its cleanliness and clear waters, Shivrajpur Beach is perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. It's also known for its rich marine life and opportunities for activities like snorkeling and diving
SHIVRAJPUR BEACH, GUJARAT
Image Source: Freepik
This beach offers a tranquil escape with its clean shores and gentle waves. Ideal for sunbathing and swimming, Ghoghla Beach also provides excellent opportunities for water sports
GHOGHLA BEACH, DIU
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its stunning white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is often ranked among the best beaches in Asia
RADHANAGAR BEACH, ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for its historical significance as the landing spot of Vasco da Gama in 1498, Kappad Beach is a serene and clean coastal area, ideal for peaceful walks and enjoying the scenic beauty of Kerala's coastline
KAPPAD BEACH, KERALA
Image Source: Freepik
Located in Puri, Golden Beach is famed for its clean sand and vibrant atmosphere. It's a popular spot for both tourists and locals, offering beautiful sunrise views and a chance to explore the local culture
GOLDEN BEACH, ODISHA
Image Source: Freepik
This Blue Flag-certified beach is known for its well-maintained surroundings and calm waters. Eden Beach is a great destination for families, offering safe swimming zones and picturesque views
EDEN BEACH, PUDUCHERRY
Image Source: Freepik
Renowned for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, Minicoy Thundi is a paradise for beach lovers. The pristine white sands and coral reefs make it an excellent spot for snorkeling and diving
MINICOY THUNDI, LAKSHADWEEP
Image Source: Freepik
Renowned for its cleanliness and scenic beauty, Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu is a favorite among tourists. The beach is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and enjoying the vibrant local culture
KOVALAM BEACH, TAMIL NADU
Image Source: Freepik
With golden sands and clear waters, Rushikonda Beach is ideal for water sports like windsurfing, water skiing, and swimming
RUSHIKONDA BEACH, ANDHRA PRADESH
Image Source: Freepik
This clean and tranquil beach is less crowded, making it perfect for a quiet retreat. The scenic beauty of Kasargod Beach, along with its clear waters, provides a serene environment for visitors
KASARGOD BEACH, KARNATAKA
Image Source: Freepik
