10 Cleanest cities in India

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, India, has consistently ranked as the cleanest city for seven years due to its waste management, public awareness, and cleanliness
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: shutterstock
Surat ranks second in cleanliness in India, known for textile and diamond industries. The city ensures cleanliness, attracting tourists, with access via Surat International Airport and trains from various Indian cities
Surat, Gujarat
Image Source: freepik
The city, located near Mumbai, is known for its environmental focus, achieved through waste reduction, recycling, and preservation of natural features
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
Image Source: shutterstock
Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh is recognized as a clean city in India due to successful waste recycling, earning income and the distinction in the Swachh Sarveksha survey
Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh
Image Source: shutterstock
Mysore is recognized as one of the cleanest cities in India due to its efficient waste segregation and management
Image Source: shutterstock
Mysore, Karnataka
Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, also known as Vizag, is recognized for its cleanliness through the Eco-Vizag survey
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Image Source: shutterstock
Ahmedabad, is recognized for its waste management system, cleanliness, and the title of one of India's cleanest cities. It attracts tourists and is referred to as the Manchester of India
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Image Source: shutterstock
New Delhi, Delhi
Image Source: freepik
New Delhi is India's cleanest city due to initiatives by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to combat air pollution
Chandrapur, Maharashtra
Image Source: shutterstock
Chandrapur in Maharashtra is renowned for its cleanliness and is a popular tourist spot
Chandigarh, Union Territory
Image Source: freepik
Chandigarh's well-planned layout and clean streets are a testament to its efficient waste management system