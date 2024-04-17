Heading 3

APRIL 17, 2024

10 Cleanest cities in India

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, India, has consistently ranked as the cleanest city for seven years due to its waste management, public awareness, and cleanliness

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: shutterstock

Surat ranks second in cleanliness in India, known for textile and diamond industries. The city ensures cleanliness, attracting tourists, with access via Surat International Airport and trains from various Indian cities

Surat, Gujarat 

Image Source: freepik

The city, located near Mumbai, is known for its environmental focus, achieved through waste reduction, recycling, and preservation of natural features

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 

Image Source:  shutterstock

Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh is recognized as a clean city in India due to successful waste recycling, earning income and the distinction in the Swachh Sarveksha survey

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 

Image Source:  shutterstock

Mysore is recognized as one of the cleanest cities in India due to its efficient waste segregation and management

Image Source: shutterstock

Mysore, Karnataka 

Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, also known as Vizag, is recognized for its cleanliness through the Eco-Vizag survey

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Image Source: shutterstock

Ahmedabad, is recognized for its waste management system, cleanliness, and the title of one of India's cleanest cities. It attracts tourists and is referred to as the Manchester of India

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 

Image Source: shutterstock

New Delhi, Delhi 

Image Source: freepik

New Delhi is India's cleanest city due to initiatives by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to combat air pollution

Chandrapur, Maharashtra 

Image Source: shutterstock

Chandrapur in Maharashtra is renowned for its cleanliness and is a popular tourist spot

Chandigarh, Union Territory

Image Source: freepik

Chandigarh's well-planned layout and clean streets are a testament to its efficient waste management system

