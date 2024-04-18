Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
10 Cleanest Countries Around The Globe
According to the Environmental Performance Index 2022, Denmark has topped the chart with an EPI score of 77.9
Denmark
Despite having a large population, this country is the second most cleanest in the world, with an EPI score of 77.7
United Kingdom
Finland’s 42% of energy is generated from renewable energy resources and it also ranks 3rd in the world for its clean air quality
Finland
Malta is not only a beautiful country with picturesque spots but ranks 4th on the cleanliness list
Malta
With an EPI score of 72.7, Sweden focuses on greenery, low carbon dioxide emissions, renewable energy resources
Sweden
Luxembourg is a small nation with huge population, but despite this, it has made great progress in reducing environmental degradation
Luxembourg
Slovenia stands 7th on the list and has made significant progress in last few years
Slovenia
Austria
Austria is covered with dense forests and has gained an EPI score of 66.5; it also has some of the strictest rules for managing air pollution and waste management
Switzerland
Along with its stunning beauty, Switzerland stands 9th on the list with an overall EPI score of 65.9
Iceland
Iceland’s air quality and sanitation are impressive and hence it stands in the top 10 list with an EPI score of 62.8
