Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Cleanest Countries Around The Globe

According to the Environmental Performance Index 2022, Denmark has topped the chart with an EPI score of 77.9

Denmark

Image Source: pexels

Despite having a large population, this country is the second most cleanest in the world, with an EPI score of 77.7

United Kingdom

Image Source: pexels

Finland’s 42% of energy is generated from renewable energy resources and it also ranks 3rd in the world for its clean air quality

Finland

Image Source:  pexels

Malta is not only a beautiful country with picturesque spots but ranks 4th on the cleanliness list 

Malta

Image Source:  pexels

With an EPI score of 72.7, Sweden focuses on greenery, low carbon dioxide emissions, renewable energy resources 

Image Source: pexels

Sweden

Luxembourg is a small nation with huge population, but despite this, it has made great progress in reducing environmental degradation 

 Luxembourg

Image Source: pexels

Slovenia stands 7th on the list and has made significant progress in last few years 

 Slovenia

Image Source: pexels

Austria

Image Source: pexels

Austria is covered with dense forests and has gained an EPI score of 66.5; it also has some of the strictest rules for managing air pollution and waste management 

Switzerland

Image Source: pexels

Along with its stunning beauty, Switzerland stands 9th on the list with an overall EPI score of 65.9

Iceland

Image Source: pexels

Iceland’s air quality and sanitation are impressive and hence it stands in the top 10 list with an EPI score of 62.8

