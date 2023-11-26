Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
10 cleanest places to live in the world
Apart from having a safe environment, this spot has been voted the ‘most liveable’ metropolis in all around the world
Copenhagen, Denmark
This sustainable and clean city is known for its remarkable nature-friendly activities
Singapore
Located on the North side of Lake Zurich, this city features highly effective waste management systems
Zurich, Switzerland
Rich in culture and heritage you'll get a glimpse of heaven in this city
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Having a population of two million this renowned City of Sun’s enchanting beauty and tidy environment will make you spellbound
Brisbane, Australia
Notable as the capital of Sweden the environment-friendly transport and 98% recycling rate makes it one of the healthiest place to be in
Stockholm, Sweden
Filled with lush greenery and a high-quality water supply this tidy spot is incredible to live in
Wellington, New Zealand
Low air pollution and green spaces mark this place as one of the most liveable metropolis in the world
Helsinki, Finland
Nested near the river Elbe this place is regarded as the cleanest city in Germany
Hamburg, Germany
With a recycling rate of more than 75% you can't find more cleanest Asian city than this place in the world
Sapporo, Japan
