Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Travel

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

10 cleanest places to live in the world

Apart from having a safe environment, this spot has been voted the ‘most liveable’ metropolis in all around the world

Copenhagen, Denmark

Image Source: Pexels 

This sustainable and clean city is known for its remarkable nature-friendly activities 

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels 

Located on the North side of Lake Zurich, this city features highly effective waste management systems

Zurich, Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich in culture and heritage you'll get a glimpse of heaven in this city 

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image Source: Pexels 

Having a population of two million this renowned City of Sun’s enchanting beauty and tidy environment will make you spellbound 

Brisbane, Australia

Image Source: Pexels 

Notable as the capital of Sweden the environment-friendly transport and 98% recycling rate makes it one of the healthiest place to be in

Stockholm, Sweden

Image Source: Pexels 

Filled with lush greenery and a high-quality water supply this tidy spot is incredible to live in 

Wellington, New Zealand

Image Source: Pexels 

Low air pollution and green spaces mark this place as one of the most liveable metropolis in the world 

Helsinki, Finland

Image Source: Pexels 

Nested near the river Elbe this place is regarded as the cleanest city in Germany 

Hamburg, Germany

Image Source: Pexels 

With a recycling rate of more than 75% you can't find more cleanest Asian city than this place in the world 

Sapporo, Japan

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here