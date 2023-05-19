Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

lifestyle

mAY 19, 2023

10 Clear Signs You Have Jealous Friends

When you want to share a piece of good news with your closest friends, envy takes hold of some 

They react to positive news negatively

When you feel your words hold no value to them, and their need for attention comes in the way of a genuine conversation

Everything revolves around them

A friend who is jealous of your success will always pull you down and will not help you in achieving your professional or personal goals

They aren’t supportive of you

It can be challenging when your supposed “best friend” begins imitating you, be it by dressing identically or mirroring your speech

They copy everything you do

The company of jealous friends can make you question your abilities, regardless of how well you've done

They make you feel incompetent

As soon as you start expanding your social circle, you’ll notice that your once easy-going friend has suddenly turned clingy and possessive

They have insecurities

Jealous friends perpetually have a preconceived notion lurking in the depths of their thoughts

They frequently lie to get sympathy

When you share a positive moment from your life, a jealous friend may respond with a tale that's even grander or more sensational

They attempt to outdo you

Jealous friends derive pleasure from belittling their friends behind their backs, demonstrating to everyone else their superior qualities

They talk behind your back

When you spend time with your friends, it is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, but being around a toxic friend makes you feel overwhelmed and stressed

It’s exhausting to be around them

