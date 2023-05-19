mAY 19, 2023
10 Clear Signs You Have Jealous Friends
Image- Pexels
When you want to share a piece of good news with your closest friends, envy takes hold of some
They react to positive news negatively
Image- Pexels
When you feel your words hold no value to them, and their need for attention comes in the way of a genuine conversation
Everything revolves around them
Image- Pexels
A friend who is jealous of your success will always pull you down and will not help you in achieving your professional or personal goals
They aren’t supportive of you
Image- Pexels
It can be challenging when your supposed “best friend” begins imitating you, be it by dressing identically or mirroring your speech
They copy everything you do
Image- Pexels
The company of jealous friends can make you question your abilities, regardless of how well you've done
They make you feel incompetent
Image- Pexels
As soon as you start expanding your social circle, you’ll notice that your once easy-going friend has suddenly turned clingy and possessive
They have insecurities
Image- Pexels
Jealous friends perpetually have a preconceived notion lurking in the depths of their thoughts
They frequently lie to get sympathy
Image- Pexels
When you share a positive moment from your life, a jealous friend may respond with a tale that's even grander or more sensational
They attempt to outdo you
Image- Pexels
Jealous friends derive pleasure from belittling their friends behind their backs, demonstrating to everyone else their superior qualities
They talk behind your back
Image- Pexels
When you spend time with your friends, it is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, but being around a toxic friend makes you feel overwhelmed and stressed
It’s exhausting to be around them
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.