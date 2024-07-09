Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 09, 2024

10 clever pick up lines

What's a smart attractive man like me doing without your number?

#1

Image: Freepik

Hi, I'm Mr. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?

#2

Image: Freepik

There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can't take them off you

#3

Image: Freepik

So there you are I've been looking all over for You, the woman of my dreams

#4

Image: Freepik

Excuse me, I just noticed you noticing me and I just wanted to give you notice that I noticed you too

#5

Image: Freepik

I didn't saw any stars in the sky tonight, the most heavenly body was standing right next to me

Image: Freepik

#6

I'm fighting the urge to make you the happiest woman on earth tonight

#7

Image: Freepik

Four plus four equals eight, but you plus me equals fate

#8

Image: Freepik

Could you please step away from the bar? You're melting all the ice

#9

Image: Freepik

Excuse me, think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it's just a sparkle

#10

Image: Freepik

