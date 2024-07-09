Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 clever pick up lines
What's a smart attractive man like me doing without your number?
#1
Image: Freepik
Hi, I'm Mr. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?
#2
Image: Freepik
There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can't take them off you
#3
Image: Freepik
So there you are I've been looking all over for You, the woman of my dreams
#4
Image: Freepik
Excuse me, I just noticed you noticing me and I just wanted to give you notice that I noticed you too
#5
Image: Freepik
I didn't saw any stars in the sky tonight, the most heavenly body was standing right next to me
Image: Freepik
#6
I'm fighting the urge to make you the happiest woman on earth tonight
#7
Image: Freepik
Four plus four equals eight, but you plus me equals fate
#8
Image: Freepik
Could you please step away from the bar? You're melting all the ice
#9
Image: Freepik
Excuse me, think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it's just a sparkle
#10
Image: Freepik
