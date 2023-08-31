Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

AUGUST 31, 2023

10 clothing essentials for men

Start with basic solid t-shirts, jeans and then expand your wardrobe

Invest in basics

Invest in a good pair of sunglasses that will last for years to come

A good pair of sunglasses

Invest in good quality footwear for different occasions, with basic colors to pair it with all your outfits

Footwear

A good watch is a statement piece and can elevate your outfit. Make sure to invest in a good quality watch to last for the years to come

Watch

Comfortable pair of shorts 

Shorts can come in handy when traveling for vacation and other occasions. Elevate your style game with a trendy pair of shorts

Wide-legged pants

Wide-legged pants are in trend and will add suave to your looks

Replacing your regular t-shirt with a graphic tee can elevate your outfit 

Graphic t-shirts

Hoodies

Hoodies require little to no styling. Throw it on with a pair of jeans and you’re good to go

Cozy knitwear is perfect for the monsoon. Layer it under a blazer, coat, or jacket

Jumpers

Jackets are a winter staple to wear over your outfits. Invest in a good quality jacket to make sure it lasts long

Jacket

