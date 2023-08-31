Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 31, 2023
10 clothing essentials for men
Image: Pexels
Start with basic solid t-shirts, jeans and then expand your wardrobe
Invest in basics
Invest in a good pair of sunglasses that will last for years to come
Image: Pexels
A good pair of sunglasses
Invest in good quality footwear for different occasions, with basic colors to pair it with all your outfits
Image: Pexels
Footwear
A good watch is a statement piece and can elevate your outfit. Make sure to invest in a good quality watch to last for the years to come
Image: Pexels
Watch
Comfortable pair of shorts
Image: Pexels
Shorts can come in handy when traveling for vacation and other occasions. Elevate your style game with a trendy pair of shorts
Image: Pexels
Wide-legged pants
Wide-legged pants are in trend and will add suave to your looks
Replacing your regular t-shirt with a graphic tee can elevate your outfit
Graphic t-shirts
Image: Pexels
Hoodies
Image: Pexels
Hoodies require little to no styling. Throw it on with a pair of jeans and you’re good to go
Image: Pexels
Cozy knitwear is perfect for the monsoon. Layer it under a blazer, coat, or jacket
Jumpers
Image: Pexels
Jackets are a winter staple to wear over your outfits. Invest in a good quality jacket to make sure it lasts long
Jacket
