july 13, 2024
10 coffee face packs for supple skin
Mix coffee powder with yogurt. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water
Coffee and Yogurt Face Pack
Combine coffee powder with honey. Apply on the face, leave for 15 minutes, and wash off by scrubbing gently
Coffee and Honey Face Pack
Mix coffee powder with coconut oil. Massage onto the face, leave for 10 minutes, and gently scrub it off with water
Coffee and Coconut Oil Face Pack
Blend coffee powder with aloe vera gel. Apply on the face, leave for 20 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water
Coffee and Aloe Vera Gel Face Pack
Combine coffee powder with milk. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse off with water
Coffee and Milk Face Pack
Mix coffee powder with lemon juice. Apply to the face, leave for 10 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water
Coffee and Lemon Juice Face Pack
Blend coffee powder with olive oil. Massage onto the face, leave for 10 minutes, scrub gently and rinse with water
Coffee and Olive Oil Face Pack
Mix mashed banana with coffee powder. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water
Coffee and Banana Face Pack
Combine coffee powder with a pinch of turmeric and some yogurt. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water
Coffee and Turmeric Face Pack
Mix coffee powder with rose water. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water
Coffee and Rose Water Face Pack
