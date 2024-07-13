Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

10 coffee face packs for supple skin

Mix coffee powder with yogurt. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water

Coffee and Yogurt Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Combine coffee powder with honey. Apply on the face, leave for 15 minutes, and wash off by scrubbing gently

Coffee and Honey Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Mix coffee powder with coconut oil. Massage onto the face, leave for 10 minutes, and gently scrub it off with water

Coffee and Coconut Oil Face Pack 

Image: Freepik

Blend coffee powder with aloe vera gel. Apply on the face, leave for 20 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water

Coffee and Aloe Vera Gel Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Combine coffee powder with milk. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse off with water

Coffee and Milk Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Mix coffee powder with lemon juice. Apply to the face, leave for 10 minutes, scrub gently, and rinse with water

Image: Freepik

Coffee and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Blend coffee powder with olive oil. Massage onto the face, leave for 10 minutes, scrub gently and rinse with water

Coffee and Olive Oil Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Mix mashed banana with coffee powder. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water

Coffee and Banana Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Combine coffee powder with a pinch of turmeric and some yogurt. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water

Coffee and Turmeric Face Pack

Image: Freepik

Mix coffee powder with rose water. Apply to the face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with water

Coffee and Rose Water Face Pack

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here