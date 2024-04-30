Heading 3

April 30, 2024

10 cold soups to enjoy

A fruity twist on Spanish gazpacho, with watermelon replacing bread. Refreshing and balanced with garlic, onions, cucumber, and tomatoes

WATERMELON GAZPACHO

Creamy mango soup with a tropical touch of mint, jalapeño, and onion. Sweet and refreshing, perfect for summer

THAI MANGO GAZPACHO

STRAWBERRY-LIME SOUP

A light and sweet appetizer made with fresh strawberries. Ideal for summer gatherings and refreshing

Creamy gazpacho with avocado, coconut, and peas. Refreshing flavors of cucumber, cilantro, and lime

AVOCADO PEA CREAM GAZPACHO

Traditional cold tomato soup from Spain, thick and flavorful with ripe tomatoes, garlic, and bread. Topped with boiled egg and olive oil

SALMOREJO

Spanish cold soup with a silky texture, made with almonds, bread, and garlic. Chilled for at least an hour before serving

AJOBLANCO

Refreshing summer soup made with Greek yogurt, cucumbers, and dill. Low-carb and gluten-free, perfect for hot days

CHILLED CUCUMBER SOUP

COLD CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Loaded with veggies, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and lemon juice

BULGARIAN COLD SOUP

Refreshing soup with cucumbers, garlic, onions, and yogurt or kefir. Topped with walnuts, feta, and herbs for a delightful blend of flavors

A classic combination of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, with a hint of cream perfect for a light and flavorful cold soup

TOMATO AND BASIL SOUP

