Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
April 30, 2024
10 cold soups to enjoy
A fruity twist on Spanish gazpacho, with watermelon replacing bread. Refreshing and balanced with garlic, onions, cucumber, and tomatoes
WATERMELON GAZPACHO
Image Source: freepik
Creamy mango soup with a tropical touch of mint, jalapeño, and onion. Sweet and refreshing, perfect for summer
THAI MANGO GAZPACHO
Image Source: freepik
STRAWBERRY-LIME SOUP
Image Source: freepik
A light and sweet appetizer made with fresh strawberries. Ideal for summer gatherings and refreshing
Creamy gazpacho with avocado, coconut, and peas. Refreshing flavors of cucumber, cilantro, and lime
AVOCADO PEA CREAM GAZPACHO
Image Source: freepik
Traditional cold tomato soup from Spain, thick and flavorful with ripe tomatoes, garlic, and bread. Topped with boiled egg and olive oil
Image Source: freepik
SALMOREJO
Spanish cold soup with a silky texture, made with almonds, bread, and garlic. Chilled for at least an hour before serving
AJOBLANCO
Image Source: freepik
Refreshing summer soup made with Greek yogurt, cucumbers, and dill. Low-carb and gluten-free, perfect for hot days
CHILLED CUCUMBER SOUP
Image Source: freepik
COLD CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Image Source: freepik
Loaded with veggies, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and lemon juice
BULGARIAN COLD SOUP
Image Source: freepik
Refreshing soup with cucumbers, garlic, onions, and yogurt or kefir. Topped with walnuts, feta, and herbs for a delightful blend of flavors
A classic combination of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, with a hint of cream perfect for a light and flavorful cold soup
TOMATO AND BASIL SOUP
Image Source: freepik
