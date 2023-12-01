Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
December 01, 2023
10 coldest places in India
Begin your journey in Dras, often called the Gateway to Ladakh. Known for its bone-chilling winters, Dras holds the record for the second coldest inhabited place on Earth
Dras, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
Ascend to the high-altitude desert of Leh, where winter temperatures often plummet below freezing. The stark landscapes and frozen lakes make Leh a winter wonderland
Leh, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Witness the winter spectacle of Sonamarg, known as the Meadow of Gold. Snowfall transforms the lush meadows into a glistening landscape against the backdrop of the Himalayas
Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the winter charm of Lachung, a picturesque village in North Sikkim. Snowfall turns this region into a magical landscape, with the Yumthang Valley nearby adding to the scenic beauty
Lachung, Sikkim
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the winter beauty of Kalpa, a village in the Kinnaur district. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, including the mighty Kinner Kailash, Kalpa offers a breathtaking winter panorama
Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Rohtang Pass, a high mountain pass that remains covered in snow for a significant part of the year. Winter turns Rohtang Pass into a snowy wonderland, offering opportunities for snow sports and panoramic views
Rohtang Pass, Manali
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the winter magic of Gulmarg, a premier skiing destination. With heavy snowfall and pristine landscapes, Gulmarg becomes a snowy haven for adventure enthusiasts
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
Journey to the high-altitude desert of Spiti Valley, where winter brings intense cold and a pristine, snow-covered terrain. The monasteries and villages of Spiti wear a blanket of white during this season
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Venture to Munsiyari, a picturesque town in the Kumaon region. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks, Munsiyari is a winter wonderland that provides breathtaking views of the Panchachuli Range
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Visit Sela Pass, a high-altitude mountain pass on the way to Tawang. Winter brings heavy snowfall, and the pass is often covered in a white blanket, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks
Sela Pass, Tawang
Image Source: Pexels
