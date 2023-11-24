Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
NOVEMBER 24, 2023
10 coldest places in the world
This remote research station holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth, at -128.6°F (-89.2°C). Though not easily accessible, it offers a glimpse into scientific endeavors in the harsh Antarctic environment
Vostok Station, Antarctica
Image Source: Pexels
Known as one of the coldest inhabited places, Oymyakon holds the record for the lowest officially recorded temperature in the Northern Hemisphere. Brave the extreme cold and witness the beauty of the Siberian wilderness
Oymyakon, Russia
Image Source: Pexels
Located above the Arctic Circle, Barrow, now known as Utqiaġvik, experiences frigid temperatures. Visitors can explore the Arctic Ocean coastline, witness the Northern Lights, and immerse themselves in Inupiaq culture
Barrow, Alaska, USA
Image Source: Pexels
With temperatures dropping well below freezing, Yakutsk is one of the coldest cities in the world. Explore the unique architecture adapted to extreme cold and experience the winter traditions of the Yakut people
Yakutsk, Russia
Image Source: Pexels
As one of the coldest places in Antarctica, Dome Fuji is a remote research station where scientists endure extreme cold to conduct vital studies. The location also provides an unparalleled view of the Southern Lights
Dome Fuji, Antarctica
Image Source: Pexels
Situated on the Greenland Ice Sheet, Klinck Research Station is a hub for climate research. Visitors can experience the isolation and challenges faced by scientists working in this extreme environment
Klinck Research Station, Greenland
Image Source: Pexels
Situated on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic, Eureka is one of the coldest inhabited places. It's a haven for Arctic research and provides a unique Arctic experience for those seeking extreme conditions
Eureka, Canada
Image Source: Pexels
Translating to Ice Center in German, Eismitte was a crucial research station during the 1930s. Now abandoned, it serves as a historical site revealing the challenges faced by early Arctic explorers
Eismitte, Greenland
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its stunning Ice Festival, Harbin experiences harsh winters with temperatures plummeting below freezing. The Ice Festival showcases intricate ice sculptures and a magical winter landscape
Harbin, China
Image Source: Pexels
Snag holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in continental North America at -81.4°F (-63°C). While the original settlement is now abandoned, the region offers a stark yet beautiful landscape
Snag, Yukon, Canada
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.