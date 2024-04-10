Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
april 10, 2024
10 collaborative date ideas to try
Grab food and go see a concert, comedy show, movie, play etc. One person chooses the show and the other chooses the dinner spot. This is a classic combo!
Dinner + show
Image Source: Pexels
Hiking, biking, walking, running, kayaking, climbing, anything outside you enjoy doing followed by brunch. One person organizes the outdoor part and the other chooses the brunch spot
Outdoor activity + brunch
Image Source: Pexels
This is more of a team effort. Both of you decide what to get at the market and then go home and cook together
Farmer's market + cooking at home
Image Source: Pexels
Head to a part of town where there are multiple coffee shops and bookstores and do a little coffee/book shop crawl. Read to each other in the stores or challenge each other to find the weirdest books
Coffee + bookstore hopping
Image Source: Pexels
Get sweaty together! One person chooses an exercise class like yoga, kickboxing, spin, a Bootcamp class etc and the other person chooses where to get lunch after
Exercise class + lunch
Image Source: Pexels
A little competition never hurts! Or make it a collaborative quest. One person chooses the board game spot, and the other finds the happy hour spot. If you don't drink, find a spot with small plates
Image Source: Pexels
Boardgames + happy hour
Enjoy a scenic bike ride together, ending with a romantic picnic to watch the sunset
Museum + park picnic
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy a scenic bike ride together, ending with a romantic picnic to watch the sunset
Bike ride + sunset picnic
Image Source: Pexels
Find a spot away from city lights for stargazing, then treat yourselves to some yummy ice cream under the night sky
Stargazing + ice cream
Image Source: Pexels
