Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

april 10, 2024

10 collaborative date ideas to try

Grab food and go see a concert, comedy show, movie, play etc. One person chooses the show and the other chooses the dinner spot. This is a classic combo!

Dinner + show

Hiking, biking, walking, running, kayaking, climbing, anything outside you enjoy doing followed by brunch. One person organizes the outdoor part and the other chooses the brunch spot

Outdoor activity + brunch

This is more of a team effort. Both of you decide what to get at the market and then go home and cook together

Farmer's market + cooking at home

Head to a part of town where there are multiple coffee shops and bookstores and do a little coffee/book shop crawl. Read to each other in the stores or challenge each other to find the weirdest books

Coffee + bookstore hopping

Get sweaty together! One person chooses an exercise class like yoga, kickboxing, spin, a Bootcamp class etc and the other person chooses where to get lunch after

Exercise class + lunch

A little competition never hurts! Or make it a collaborative quest. One person chooses the board game spot, and the other finds the happy hour spot. If you don't drink, find a spot with small plates

Boardgames + happy hour

Enjoy a scenic bike ride together, ending with a romantic picnic to watch the sunset

Bike ride + sunset picnic

Find a spot away from city lights for stargazing, then treat yourselves to some yummy ice cream under the night sky

Stargazing + ice cream

