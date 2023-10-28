Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

10 colored shirts men must have

It is one of the most attractive options shirt colors for men to wear on formal occasions

Light Blue 

It can be worn with any color of pants or denim. You can also layer blazers on it!

White

It is ideal for formal occasions or a classy night out and is a confident choice

Black

It is perfect for both formal and casual occasions. Further, this color adds confidence and potential to the entire attire

Gray

If you are looking for a vibrant touch, you can go for the light yellow color as it looks versatile

Light yellow

Green is a vibrant choice for men when stepping out for spring and summer events. So, it is a must-have

Green 

Unlike other colors, carrying a brown shirt is an art. It is said to be one of the most attractive colors for men

Brown

Pink shirts have become a modern, stylish choice for the contemporary man. In fact, lighter shades look more fashionable

Pink

For a man who wants to dress up for a date night, there’s no better option than a light red shirt

Light Red

Such shirts look beautiful when paired with charcoal gray or black pants, thereby creating a sophisticated look

Lavender

