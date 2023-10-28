Heading 3
OCTOBER 28, 2023
10 colored shirts men must have
It is one of the most attractive options shirt colors for men to wear on formal occasions
Light Blue
Image Source: Pexels
It can be worn with any color of pants or denim. You can also layer blazers on it!
White
Image Source: Pexels
It is ideal for formal occasions or a classy night out and is a confident choice
Black
Image Source: Pexels
It is perfect for both formal and casual occasions. Further, this color adds confidence and potential to the entire attire
Gray
Image Source: Pexels
If you are looking for a vibrant touch, you can go for the light yellow color as it looks versatile
Light yellow
Image Source: Pexels
Green is a vibrant choice for men when stepping out for spring and summer events. So, it is a must-have
Green
Image Source: Pexels
Unlike other colors, carrying a brown shirt is an art. It is said to be one of the most attractive colors for men
Brown
Image Source: Pexels
Pink shirts have become a modern, stylish choice for the contemporary man. In fact, lighter shades look more fashionable
Pink
Image Source: Pexels
For a man who wants to dress up for a date night, there’s no better option than a light red shirt
Light Red
Image Source: Pexels
Such shirts look beautiful when paired with charcoal gray or black pants, thereby creating a sophisticated look
Lavender
Image Source: Pexels
