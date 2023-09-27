Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

10 comfort food items

This famous combination of pulse soup and rice gives us the essence of home 

Dal Chawal

Despite being a Chinese invention, a hot cup of chai is enough to put you in a good mood 

Chai

Nothing can take the place of this delicious yet healthy combo 

Rajma Chawal

If you're going through a heartbreak then an ice cream tub can give you the ultimate comfort

Ice Cream

This delicious Indian snack consists of a thick crispy layer filled with flavoursome mashed potato. It is the best evening dish of all time

Samosa

Having cheesy pizza while enjoying your favorite movie equals comfort 

Pizza

Chocolate has the power to instantly boost your mood as it boots the production of serotonin in the brain 

Chocolate 

Pani Puri is more than just street food. This crispy and flavorful snack gives us comfort after a hectic day

Pani Puri 

Regarded as the national breakfast of India, this soft and warm bread is served with veggies, pickles, or butter

Paratha

Available in different variants this traditional Indian yogurt drink is extremely refreshing and at the same time improves digestion 

Lassi

