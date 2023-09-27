Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
10 comfort food items
This famous combination of pulse soup and rice gives us the essence of home
Dal Chawal
Image: Pexels
Despite being a Chinese invention, a hot cup of chai is enough to put you in a good mood
Chai
Image: Pexels
Nothing can take the place of this delicious yet healthy combo
Rajma Chawal
Image: Pexels
If you're going through a heartbreak then an ice cream tub can give you the ultimate comfort
Ice Cream
Image: Pexels
This delicious Indian snack consists of a thick crispy layer filled with flavoursome mashed potato. It is the best evening dish of all time
Samosa
Image: Pexels
Having cheesy pizza while enjoying your favorite movie equals comfort
Pizza
Image: Pexels
Chocolate has the power to instantly boost your mood as it boots the production of serotonin in the brain
Chocolate
Image: Pexels
Pani Puri is more than just street food. This crispy and flavorful snack gives us comfort after a hectic day
Pani Puri
Image: Pexels
Regarded as the national breakfast of India, this soft and warm bread is served with veggies, pickles, or butter
Paratha
Image: Pexels
Available in different variants this traditional Indian yogurt drink is extremely refreshing and at the same time improves digestion
Lassi
Image: Pexels
