Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 13, 2024
10 Comforting Khichdi recipes to try
This basic khichdi recipe is the go-to meal for Indians especially when served with a hot bowl of Gujarati Kadhi
Moong Dal Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
This khichdi prepared with rice and yellow moong dal is tempered with cumin seeds, and spices like cinnamon, clove, curry leaves, and cardamom and mixed with veggies and spinach puree
Palak Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
This delicious Fada Ni Khichdi is perfect for health-conscious people and is prepared with broken wheat, vegetables, dal, and spices
Fada ni Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
This light and simple Khichdi recipe is perfect to end your day with a nutritious and comfortable meal
Daliya Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
Sabudana Khichdi is a common breakfast dish in many households and can be more flavorful with crunchy peanuts
Image Source: freepik
Sabudana khichdi
Masala Khichdi served with a glass of buttermilk, is perfect for a wholesome meal
Masala Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
Replace usual rice with oats that can add more fiber to your dish, and dal for protein
Oats Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
Toovar dal Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
This favorite Gujarati Khichdi is different from smooth khichdi and tastes like heaven with curd and pickle
Sweer potato khichdi
Image Source: freepik
This delicious fasting khichdi can be your go-to dish for a wholesome meal and can have as much spice as you want
Do not miss out on this Rajasthani Khichdi, and top it with a spoonful of ghee and a bowl of kadhi
Bajra Khichdi
Image Source: freepik
