Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 13, 2024

10 Comforting Khichdi recipes to try

This basic khichdi recipe is the go-to meal for Indians especially when served with a hot bowl of Gujarati Kadhi

Moong Dal Khichdi

Image Source: freepik

This khichdi prepared with rice and yellow moong dal is tempered with cumin seeds, and spices like cinnamon, clove, curry leaves, and cardamom and mixed with veggies and spinach puree

Palak Khichdi

Image Source: freepik

This delicious Fada Ni Khichdi is perfect for health-conscious people and is prepared with broken wheat, vegetables, dal, and spices

Fada ni Khichdi

Image Source:  freepik

This light and simple Khichdi recipe is perfect to end your day with a nutritious and comfortable meal

Daliya Khichdi

Image Source:  freepik

Sabudana Khichdi is a common breakfast dish in many households and can be more flavorful with crunchy peanuts

Image Source: freepik

Sabudana khichdi

Masala Khichdi served with a glass of buttermilk, is perfect for a wholesome meal

Masala Khichdi

Image Source: freepik

Replace usual rice with oats that can add more fiber to your dish, and dal for protein

Oats Khichdi

Image Source: freepik

Toovar dal Khichdi

Image Source: freepik

This favorite Gujarati Khichdi is different from smooth khichdi and tastes like heaven with curd and pickle

Sweer potato khichdi

Image Source: freepik

This delicious fasting khichdi can be your go-to dish for a wholesome meal and can have as much spice as you want

Do not miss out on this Rajasthani Khichdi, and top it with a spoonful of ghee and a bowl of kadhi

Bajra Khichdi

Image Source:  freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here