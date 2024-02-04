Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 04, 2024

10 comforting words for a friend in trouble

I believe that better days are ahead for you. Keep moving forward, one step at a time

#1

You are worthy of all the love and support in the world. I'm grateful to be able to offer a part of it to you

#2

Believe me when I say "You are growing in life. I can see it and live, not let your spirit die. Keep going”

#3

I'm sending you all the positive energy and good vibes I can muster. You deserve it

#4

Your mistakes or setbacks do not define you. Your strength and resilience shine through

#5

Cheer up, my friend. God gave you those problems because He knows you are strong enough to handle and overcome them

#6

It’s tough now, but I believe that there is a brighter future waiting for us. You’ll get through this. Trust me

#7

It may seem that things are hopeless right now, but I know that there’s so much more in store for your future

#8

#9

You’ve always been a fighter, so I know that you’ll get through this

You are not alone. We are with you

 #10

