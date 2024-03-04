Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
10 Common breakup lines
We need to talk
#1
I'm just not ready for this kind of relationship
#2
I think we need a break
#3
We should start seeing other people
#4
You deserve someone better
#5
I’m not good enough for you
#6
I just don’t love you anymore
#7
We are just not right for each other
#8
#9
I need to focus on my career
I think we are moving too fast
#10
