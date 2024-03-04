Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

10 Common breakup lines

We need to talk

#1

I'm just not ready for this kind of relationship

#2

I think we need a break

#3

We should start seeing other people

#4

You deserve someone better

#5

I’m not good enough for you

#6

I just don’t love you anymore

#7

We are just not right for each other

#8

#9

I need to focus on my career

I think we are moving too fast

 #10

