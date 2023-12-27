Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 27, 2023

10 common relationship pet peeves 

Constantly comparing your relationship with others is a common annoying thing. No one loves comparison so stop doing that! 

Comparison

Everyone gets busy, but not responding to your partner's calls and texts can drive them crazy

 Unresponsive 

Couples get annoyed when they see their partner getting too close to their exes 

Extra friendly with Exes

This isn't cool in any relationship, but even worse in a romantic one

Being late always 

When engaged in a disagreement, it is essential to find a solution. Nevertheless, a prevalent annoyance is when either party chooses to walk away 

Walking Away 

If you are too clingy and not giving enough personal space to your partner, your spouse might get pissed off

No personal space

No one loves an unhygienic person. It is an irritating thing in a romantic relationship 

Bad Hygiene

If you are in a committed relationship, it is essential to dedicate quality time to your partner

Not giving time

Taking for granted 

When you start taking your partner for granted, it becomes annoying and irritating

Romance is very important in your relationship. Your life can become very monotonous if you don't excite each other romantically 

No time for romance 

