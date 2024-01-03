Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 03, 2023
10 common signs you have a gay partner
If your husband is gay, you may find him to be sweet, affectionate, and romantic but devoid of passion when it comes to physical intimacy
Disinterest in Physical Intimacy
Image Source: Pexels
Who are covert about their gay sexual preferences tend to get frustrated by the presence of gay couples in their surroundings
Rage Towards Homophobic Couples
Image Source: Pexels
If these visits are routine and stretch up to umpteen hours, then this is one of the most evident signs that your husband is gay
Unplanned Visits to Gay Clubs
Image Source: Pexels
If your husband is gay, you may find him locking eyes with attractive men in public places or checking out male or queer celebrities
Excitement for Masculine Men
Image Source: Pexels
If your partner becomes conscious about how he looks around his male colleagues or male friends, then this can be an indicator that your partner is gay
Image Source: Pexels
Conscious of His Looks Around Men
For gay partners, addressing past relationships can be difficult as they may want to hide parts of themselves
Secretive About Past Relationships
Image Source: Pexels
The presence of a gay porn site on his laptop or the presence of a gay dating app on his cellphone is one of the most warning signs
Evidence of Queer Sites
Image Source: Pexels
It might be possible your partner is gay if he has a lot of queer friends in his vicinity
Queer friends
Image Source: Pexels
Extending Beyond Bromance
Image Source: Pexels
He might constantly look for reasons and ways to physically touch a man, even through a simple handshake
If your partner is seeking out male company or joining clubs or groups that are specifically for men, it could be a sign that he is gay
Spending time with men
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.