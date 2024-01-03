Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 03, 2023

10 common signs you have a gay partner

If your husband is gay, you may find him to be sweet, affectionate, and romantic but devoid of passion when it comes to physical intimacy

Disinterest in Physical Intimacy

Image Source: Pexels

Who are covert about their gay sexual preferences tend to get frustrated by the presence of gay couples in their surroundings

Rage Towards Homophobic Couples

Image Source: Pexels

If these visits are routine and stretch up to umpteen hours, then this is one of the most evident signs that your husband is gay

Unplanned Visits to Gay Clubs

Image Source: Pexels

If your husband is gay, you may find him locking eyes with attractive men in public places or checking out male or queer celebrities

Excitement for Masculine Men

Image Source: Pexels

If your partner becomes conscious about how he looks around his male colleagues or male friends, then this can be an indicator that your partner is gay

Image Source: Pexels

Conscious of His Looks Around Men 

For gay partners, addressing past relationships can be difficult as they may want to hide parts of themselves

Secretive About Past Relationships

Image Source: Pexels

The presence of a gay porn site on his laptop or the presence of a gay dating app on his cellphone is one of the most warning signs

Evidence of Queer Sites

Image Source: Pexels

It might be possible your partner is gay if he has a lot of queer friends in his vicinity

Queer friends

Image Source: Pexels

Extending Beyond Bromance

Image Source: Pexels

He might constantly look for reasons and ways to physically touch a man, even through a simple handshake

If your partner is seeking out male company or joining clubs or groups that are specifically for men, it could be a sign that he is gay

Spending time with men

Image Source: Pexels

