Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 07, 2023
10 common travel problems
Take your medications with you because you have high chances of getting sick while traveling
Getting Sick
If you're traveling in a group, you might get lost in some unfortunate circumstances but don't worry. Keep calm and try to reach out to the nearest police station
Getting Lost
You might face the need for some more money. For that, you should start earning while traveling
Financial problem
Make sure to not mismatch your luggage with others. Luggage missing is a common problem
Luggage Missing
The language barrier is among the most common roadblocks when traveling to a new country. It might make you feel isolated and frustrated
Language Barrier
You might face different climate what you were expecting so try to pack clothes for more than one seasons
Climate Change
Forgetting essential things like charger, book, accessories is common while traveling. You need to pay extra attention to that
Forget Essentials
You might lose your passport in unfavorable circumstances. In that case, you have to reach out to the Police station and nearest country embassy
Lost Passport
You might not like their food. In that case, you should try cooking your own meals
Food Problems
A delayed flight can be a real downer but a canceled flight is even worse
Delayed or Canceled flights
