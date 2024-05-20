10 communication exercises for couples

Active listening involves letting your partner speak openly without interrupting or chiming in unsolicited. It might sound easy, but active listening requires focus and concentration
Practice active listening
Image Source: Freepik
This is an effective conflict resolution strategy, as it helps you get your point across without pointing the finger at your partner, who might otherwise get defensive
Use 'I feel' statements
Image Source: Freepik
Research has found time and again that gratitude is a critical component in a successful relationship. Couples who feel and express gratitude are more likely to stay together and discuss difficulties better
Say thank you
Image Source: Freepik
Eye contact is key to communication as it helps individuals focus on what the other is saying. This is where the extended eye contact exercise comes in, allowing couples to focus on one another completely
Extended eye contact
Image Source: Freepik
Mirroring, expressing empathy for, and validating a partner is essential for building and strengthening the couple's connection
Image Source: Freepik
Validate each other
You've likely heard this called a compliment sandwich; it's when you approach conflict or a difficult topic with two positive statements surrounding it. This can make topics easier to discuss and not make one partner feel attacked
Sandwiching
Image Source: Freepik
Research places a lot of emphasis on the power of love languages in relationships, as understanding your partner's love language can help formulate your communication style as a couple
Love languages
Image Source: Freepik
Open-ended questions are questions that don't prompt a yes or no answer, but instead, leave space for your partner to respond how they wish and stimulate conversation
Ask open-ended questions
Image Source: Freepik
Three and three
Image Source: Freepik
This exercise has you write down 3 things you love and 3 things you don't love about your relationship and discuss them with your partner in a safe space
Having regular relationship check-ins is a lot more important than you think! They allow you to connect with your partner, talk through any issues you might be having, and involve each other in