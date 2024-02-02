Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 Complicated relationship quotes
“We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence”
#1
Image: freepik
“Once you realize you deserve better, letting go will be the best decision ever”
#2
Image: freepik
“Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves”
#3
Image: freepik
“Some wounds never show on the body; they are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds”
#4
Image: freepik
“Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself”
#5
Image: freepik
“Relationships are complex. Outcomes are uncertain. People are irrational”
#6
Image: freepik
“Falling in love and having a relationship are two different things”
#7
Image: freepik
“Problems in relationships occur because each person is focusing on what is missing in the other person”
#8
Image: freepik
“All relationships have problems. Your ability to overcome them defines your relationship strength”
#9
Image: freepik
“Assumptions are the termites of relationship”
#10
Image: freepik
