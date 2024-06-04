Heading 3
10 compliments for your colleague
I am so grateful to be on the same team as you
Thanks for trusting me with this critical information
You are good at handling pressure during tough times. Would you be willing to share some tips?
I admire the way you give your full attention to the customer
That was an outstanding presentation. Great job! I enjoy collaborating with you because you’re so creative
I like your approach to solving that problem. It’s not something I would have thought of on my own
Your enthusiasm for the company is inspiring
Thank you for modeling outstanding teamwork
You make coming to work fun with your joke of the day!
You have a tremendous work ethic
