Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 compliments to avoid for women in 2024

You look great even after having kids

#1

 You look amazing for your age

#2

Your new hairstyle makes you look so much younger!

#3

 You’re a really good driver… for a woman! 

#4

You’re so pretty, how are you still single?

#5

You are a saint for having so many kids 

#6

 Wow, you’ve lost so much weight, you’re not fat anymore!

#7

You look so pretty with makeup on!

#8

#9

You are a beauty with brains 

You’re not like other girls 

#10

