Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 04, 2024
10 compliments to avoid for women in 2024
You look great even after having kids
#1
You look amazing for your age
#2
Your new hairstyle makes you look so much younger!
#3
You’re a really good driver… for a woman!
#4
You’re so pretty, how are you still single?
#5
You are a saint for having so many kids
#6
Wow, you’ve lost so much weight, you’re not fat anymore!
#7
You look so pretty with makeup on!
#8
#9
You are a beauty with brains
You’re not like other girls
#10
