Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 Compliments women love to hear

These jhumkas really pull your outfit together, they are beautiful

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 

I love your hairstyle and makeup! Your creativity just blows my mind

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

That kajal and bindi really bring out your eyes

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

That outfit looks like it was only made for you! You carry it so well

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram 

I love your perfume, you smell incredible!

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Your sense of style reflects your individuality and creativity

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Your sense of humour brightens any room you're in

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

Tonight, you're the definition of grace and sophistication

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

You have a natural beauty that truly stands out in a crowd

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

On a scale from 1 to 10, you are undoubtedly an 11

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

