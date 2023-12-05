Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 Compliments women love to hear
These jhumkas really pull your outfit together, they are beautiful
#1
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
I love your hairstyle and makeup! Your creativity just blows my mind
#2
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
That kajal and bindi really bring out your eyes
#3
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
That outfit looks like it was only made for you! You carry it so well
#4
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
I love your perfume, you smell incredible!
#5
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Your sense of style reflects your individuality and creativity
#6
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Your sense of humour brightens any room you're in
#7
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Tonight, you're the definition of grace and sophistication
#8
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
You have a natural beauty that truly stands out in a crowd
#9
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
On a scale from 1 to 10, you are undoubtedly an 11
#10
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
