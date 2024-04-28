Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 28, 2024

10 confused love and relationship quotes

“Love is so confusing – you tell a girl she looks great and what’s the first thing you do? Turn out the lights!”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“People always tell me either A. you love him. B. you hate him. My usual answer? C. All of the above”

#2

Image Source: freepik

“Every time I start to ignore you and act as if I don’t care, there you go again showing up and messing up my mind”

#3

Image Source: freepik

“Love can sometimes be magic. But magic can sometimes … just be an illusion”

#4

Image Source: freepik

“Love is when two people who care for each other get confused” 

#5

Image Source: freepik

“You are at once both the quiet and the confusion of my heart; imagine my heartbeat when you are in this state”

Image Source: freepik

#6

“No one ever loved anyone the way that person wanted to be loved”

#7

Image Source: freepik

“Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid”

#8

Image Source: freepik

#9

Image Source: freepik

“I really want to love somebody. I do. I just don’t know if it’s possible forever and ever”

#10

Image Source: freepik

“Your intellect may be confused, but your emotions will never lie to you” 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here