Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
10 confused love and relationship quotes
“Love is so confusing – you tell a girl she looks great and what’s the first thing you do? Turn out the lights!”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“People always tell me either A. you love him. B. you hate him. My usual answer? C. All of the above”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Every time I start to ignore you and act as if I don’t care, there you go again showing up and messing up my mind”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“Love can sometimes be magic. But magic can sometimes … just be an illusion”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Love is when two people who care for each other get confused”
#5
Image Source: freepik
“You are at once both the quiet and the confusion of my heart; imagine my heartbeat when you are in this state”
Image Source: freepik
#6
“No one ever loved anyone the way that person wanted to be loved”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“I really want to love somebody. I do. I just don’t know if it’s possible forever and ever”
#10
Image Source: freepik
“Your intellect may be confused, but your emotions will never lie to you”
