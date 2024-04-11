Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 11, 2024
10 Conversation starters for couples
"If our love story were a movie, what would the title be?"
“Share a song that reminds you of us”
“Share your one secret dream that you have not told anyone”
“What is that small thing in your daily life that reminds you of us?”
“If you want to give me a nickname, what would it be and why?”
“Share one childhood experience that shapes your personality?”
“Describe a moment you felt that we could be together?”
“What is that one moment from your past that you want to relieve?”
“What is that one moment from your past that you are afraid of affecting our relationship?”
“What is that one quality in me that you want in yourself?”
