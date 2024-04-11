Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

10 Conversation starters for couples

 "If our love story were a movie, what would the title be?"

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Share a song that reminds you of us”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“Share your one secret dream that you have not told anyone”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“What is that small thing in your daily life that reminds you of us?”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“If you want to give me a nickname, what would it be and why?”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“Share one childhood experience that shapes your personality?”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Describe a moment you felt that we could be together?”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“What is that one moment from your past that you want to relieve?”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“What is that one moment from your past that you are afraid of affecting our relationship?”

“What is that one quality in me that you want in yourself?”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here