Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2024

10 conversation starters to get you going


Hey, I just wanted to say I really admire you. It's really impressive!

COMPLIMENT

Hey! I've been curious, what do you enjoy doing in your free time? Are there any hobbies or interests you're passionate about?

ASK ABOUT THEIR INTERESTS

I noticed we both have the same interests and experience, that's awesome! What got you into that?

FIND COMMON GROUND

Hey, I could use some advice on [relevant topic]. What do you think I should do?

ASK FOR ADVICE

Haha, I just remembered this hilarious thing that happened to me recently. Want to hear about it?

SHARE A FUNNY ANECDOTE

What's something you're really passionate about? I'd love to hear more about it!

ASK OPEN-ENDED QUESTIONS

So, I had this crazy experience the other day... Have you ever had something similar happen to you?

TALK ABOUT EXPERIENCES

Hey, how was your day today? Anything exciting happened?

ASK ABOUT THEIR DAY

Hey, quick question: What's the best thing that's happened to you today?

USE A CONVERSATION STARTER

Do you have any exciting plans for the upcoming weekend?

Ask about their weekend plans 

