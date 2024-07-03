Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2024
10 conversation starters to get you going
Hey, I just wanted to say I really admire you. It's really impressive!
COMPLIMENT
Image: Freepik
Hey! I've been curious, what do you enjoy doing in your free time? Are there any hobbies or interests you're passionate about?
Image: Freepik
ASK ABOUT THEIR INTERESTS
I noticed we both have the same interests and experience, that's awesome! What got you into that?
Image: Freepik
FIND COMMON GROUND
Hey, I could use some advice on [relevant topic]. What do you think I should do?
ASK FOR ADVICE
Image: Freepik
Haha, I just remembered this hilarious thing that happened to me recently. Want to hear about it?
SHARE A FUNNY ANECDOTE
Image: Freepik
What's something you're really passionate about? I'd love to hear more about it!
ASK OPEN-ENDED QUESTIONS
Image: Freepik
So, I had this crazy experience the other day... Have you ever had something similar happen to you?
TALK ABOUT EXPERIENCES
Image: Freepik
Hey, how was your day today? Anything exciting happened?
ASK ABOUT THEIR DAY
Image: Freepik
Hey, quick question: What's the best thing that's happened to you today?
USE A CONVERSATION STARTER
Image: Freepik
Do you have any exciting plans for the upcoming weekend?
Ask about their weekend plans
Image: Freepik
