Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 cookie recipes to try 

No cookie collection is complete without the classic chocolate chip cookie. With golden edges and a gooey center, they're a timeless favorite

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Images source- Pexels

These cookies combine the rich flavors of peanut butter with a chocolate kiss on top, making them a favorite for peanut butter lovers

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Images source- Pexels

Snickerdoodles are soft, buttery cookies coated in cinnamon and sugar, providing a perfect blend of sweet and spicy

 Snickerdoodles

Images source- Pixabay 

For a healthier twist, oatmeal raisin cookies are chewy and packed with the goodness of oats and sweet raisins

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Images source- Pixabay 

Red velvet cookies combine the iconic flavor of red velvet cake with the convenience of cookies. They're soft, slightly chocolaty, and often adorned with cream cheese frosting

Red Velvet Cookies

Images source- Pexels

Almond biscotti are crisp Italian cookies, perfect for dunking into coffee. They have a delightful nutty flavor and are twice-baked for extra crunch

Almond Biscotti

Images source- Pexels

Light and citrusy, lemon shortbread cookies are perfect for those who prefer a touch of zesty freshness in their sweets

 Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Images source- Pexels

Add a pop of color and chocolate goodness to your cookies by incorporating M&M's. These cookies are not only delicious but also visually appealing

 M&M's Cookies

Images source- Pexels

Rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies are a festive and fun treat. They're sugar cookies loaded with colorful sprinkles, making them perfect for birthdays and celebrations

Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookies

Images source- Pexels

Bring the campfire experience into your kitchen with s'mores cookies. These cookies feature graham cracker pieces, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, all baked to perfection

S'mores Cookies

Images source- Pixabay

