These cookies combine the rich flavors of peanut butter with a chocolate kiss on top, making them a favorite for peanut butter lovers
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Snickerdoodles are soft, buttery cookies coated in cinnamon and sugar, providing a perfect blend of sweet and spicy
Snickerdoodles
For a healthier twist, oatmeal raisin cookies are chewy and packed with the goodness of oats and sweet raisins
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Red velvet cookies combine the iconic flavor of red velvet cake with the convenience of cookies. They're soft, slightly chocolaty, and often adorned with cream cheese frosting
Red Velvet Cookies
Almond biscotti are crisp Italian cookies, perfect for dunking into coffee. They have a delightful nutty flavor and are twice-baked for extra crunch
Almond Biscotti
Light and citrusy, lemon shortbread cookies are perfect for those who prefer a touch of zesty freshness in their sweets
Lemon Shortbread Cookies
Add a pop of color and chocolate goodness to your cookies by incorporating M&M's. These cookies are not only delicious but also visually appealing
M&M's Cookies
Rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies are a festive and fun treat. They're sugar cookies loaded with colorful sprinkles, making them perfect for birthdays and celebrations
Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookies
Bring the campfire experience into your kitchen with s'mores cookies. These cookies feature graham cracker pieces, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, all baked to perfection
S'mores Cookies
