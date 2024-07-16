Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

10 Cooking Hacks of your favorite dishes

If you want to make aromatic and colorful pulao, sauté the rice in ghee with whole spices before adding water and vegetables

Pulao 

Image: Freepik

For fluffy and non-sticky Poha, wash and drain it thoroughly before cooking

Poha

Image: Freepik

To make soft and creamy Malai Kofta, add grated paneer and boiled potatoes to the mixture

Malai Kofta

Image: Freepik

If you want the Bhatura to puff up perfectly, add a teaspoon of sooji to the dough and let it rest for at least 2 hours

Bhatura 

Image: Freepik

To make flavorful rasam, temper it with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves in ghee, and add a touch of jaggery to balance the tanginess

Rasam 

Image: Freepik

If you want your pakoras to be crispy, add some warm oil along with half a tablespoon of baking soda to our batter

Image: Freepik

Pakoras 

Just add a tea bag while cooking Chole for the perfect dark and rich look

Chole 

Image: Freepik

A splash of cashew paste can make the butter chicken as smooth as silk

Butter chicken 

Image: Freepik

If you want to make Paneer Tikka tender, marinate it for at least 2 hours with yogurt, spices, and mustard oil

Paneer Tikka

Image: Freepik

To make soft idlis, mix in some pre-soaked sago or cooked rice

Idli 

Image: Freepik

