Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 Cooking Hacks of your favorite dishes
If you want to make aromatic and colorful pulao, sauté the rice in ghee with whole spices before adding water and vegetables
Pulao
Image: Freepik
For fluffy and non-sticky Poha, wash and drain it thoroughly before cooking
Poha
Image: Freepik
To make soft and creamy Malai Kofta, add grated paneer and boiled potatoes to the mixture
Malai Kofta
Image: Freepik
If you want the Bhatura to puff up perfectly, add a teaspoon of sooji to the dough and let it rest for at least 2 hours
Bhatura
Image: Freepik
To make flavorful rasam, temper it with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves in ghee, and add a touch of jaggery to balance the tanginess
Rasam
Image: Freepik
If you want your pakoras to be crispy, add some warm oil along with half a tablespoon of baking soda to our batter
Image: Freepik
Pakoras
Just add a tea bag while cooking Chole for the perfect dark and rich look
Chole
Image: Freepik
A splash of cashew paste can make the butter chicken as smooth as silk
Butter chicken
Image: Freepik
If you want to make Paneer Tikka tender, marinate it for at least 2 hours with yogurt, spices, and mustard oil
Paneer Tikka
Image: Freepik
To make soft idlis, mix in some pre-soaked sago or cooked rice
Idli
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.