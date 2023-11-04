Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

November 04, 2023

10 Cooking tips to help beginners

Before you start cooking, read the entire recipe to understand the steps and ingredients required

Read Recipes Thoroughly

Image: Pexels 

Chop, measure, and organize your ingredients before you begin cooking to make the process smoother

Prep Ingredients in Advance

Image: Pexels 

Begin with easy recipes and gradually work your way up to more complex dishes as you gain confidence

Start with Simple Recipes

Image: Pexels 

Purchase essential kitchen tools like a good knife, cutting board, pots, and pans

Invest in Basic Tools

Image: Pexels 

Learn how to control cooking temperatures; start with low heat and increase as needed to prevent burning

Control Heat

Image: Pexels 

Taste your food during cooking to adjust seasonings and flavors as necessary

Taste as You Go

Image: Pexels 

Always be cautious with hot surfaces, sharp objects, and open flames in the kitchen

Be Mindful of Safety

Image: Pexels 

Master basic cooking techniques like sautéing, simmering, roasting, and boiling

Learn Basic Techniques

Image: Pexels 

Don't be afraid to experiment with different herbs and spices to enhance flavors

Experiment with Herbs and Spices

Image: Pexels 

Set timers to avoid overcooking or undercooking dishes

Use a Timer

Image: Pexels 

