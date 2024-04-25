Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 25, 2024
10 cool places to visit in Bandra
Discover the rich Portuguese to British era history in Bandra by exploring its cobbled streets, old-style houses, and many churches
Trace Bandra’s Heritage
Image Source: freepik
Known as Castella de Aguada, this historic fort served as a watchtower overlooking Mahim Bay, offering stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sealink
Bandra fort
Image Source: freepik
A perfect place for food lovers, Carter Road is bustling with a variety of eateries and street food stalls, ideal for a dining experience
Carter road
Image Source: freepik
Visit the iconic hilltop church facing the Arabian Sea, famous for its beautiful architecture and the vibrant Bandra fair held in September
Mount Mary’s Church
Image Source: freepik
This go-to place for shopping lovers, Linking Road features a mix of high-end boutiques and street stalls
Image Source: freepik
Linking road
Admire this beautiful architecture and symbol of Modern Mumbai, perfect for a scenic drive across the city
Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Image Source: freepik
Ideal for morning jogs or evening strolls, this sea-facing park offers a serene environment with maintained lawns, right by Carter road
Jogger’s park
Image Source: freepik
Bandstand Promenade
Image Source: freepik
Ideal for walkers, joggers, and Bollywood fans this place is a social hotspot with views of star homes and chic cafes
Hill road
Image Source: freepik
Filled with street shops offering the latest fashion at affordable prices, Hill Road is a vibrant place for those looking to upgrade their wardrobe
Located in the bustling Crawford market area, this historic mosque offers a glimpse into Islamic culture with its beautiful architecture
Jama Masjid
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.