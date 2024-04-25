Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 25, 2024

10 cool places to visit in Bandra

Discover the rich Portuguese to British era history in Bandra by exploring its cobbled streets, old-style houses, and many churches

Trace Bandra’s Heritage

Image Source: freepik

Known as Castella de Aguada, this historic fort served as a watchtower overlooking Mahim Bay, offering stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sealink

Bandra fort

Image Source: freepik

A perfect place for food lovers, Carter Road is bustling with a variety of eateries and street food stalls, ideal for a dining experience

Carter road

Image Source: freepik

Visit the iconic hilltop church facing the Arabian Sea, famous for its beautiful architecture and the vibrant Bandra fair held in September

Mount Mary’s Church

Image Source: freepik

This go-to place for shopping lovers, Linking Road features a mix of high-end boutiques and street stalls

Image Source: freepik

Linking road

Admire this beautiful architecture and symbol of Modern Mumbai, perfect for a scenic drive across the city 

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Image Source: freepik

Ideal for morning jogs or evening strolls, this sea-facing park offers a serene environment with maintained lawns, right by Carter road

Jogger’s park

Image Source: freepik

Bandstand Promenade

Image Source: freepik

Ideal for walkers, joggers, and Bollywood fans this place is a social hotspot with views of star homes and chic cafes

Hill road

Image Source: freepik

Filled with street shops offering the latest fashion at affordable prices, Hill Road is a vibrant place for those looking to upgrade their wardrobe

Located in the bustling Crawford market area, this historic mosque offers a glimpse into Islamic culture with its beautiful architecture

Jama Masjid

Image Source: freepik

