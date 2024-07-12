Heading 3

Jiya Surana

july 12, 2024

10 coping statements for acceptance

I accept things exactly as they are without judgement or resistance

#1

Image: Freepik

I choose to let go of what is outside of my realm of control

#2

Image: Freepik

Breathing in, I inhale acceptance. Breathing out, I exhale resistance

#3

Image: Freepik

I am letting go of resistance to allow things to unfold naturally

#4

Image: Freepik

If I can't change the current situation, my energy is best spent accepting it

#5

Image: Freepik

Fighting the past can't change it. I choose to leave the past in the past

Image: Freepik

#6

Acceptance leads to peace. Resistance leads to suffering

#7

Image: Freepik

I trust in my ability to adapt to whatever comes my way

#8

Image: Freepik

I practice gratitude for the present moment and all that it offers

#9

Image: Freepik

I am strong and can handle challenges

#10

Image: Freepik

