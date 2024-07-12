Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 12, 2024
10 coping statements for acceptance
I accept things exactly as they are without judgement or resistance
#1
Image: Freepik
I choose to let go of what is outside of my realm of control
#2
Image: Freepik
Breathing in, I inhale acceptance. Breathing out, I exhale resistance
#3
Image: Freepik
I am letting go of resistance to allow things to unfold naturally
#4
Image: Freepik
If I can't change the current situation, my energy is best spent accepting it
#5
Image: Freepik
Fighting the past can't change it. I choose to leave the past in the past
Image: Freepik
#6
Acceptance leads to peace. Resistance leads to suffering
#7
Image: Freepik
I trust in my ability to adapt to whatever comes my way
#8
Image: Freepik
I practice gratitude for the present moment and all that it offers
#9
Image: Freepik
I am strong and can handle challenges
#10
Image: Freepik
